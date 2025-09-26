LSK's Faith Odhiambo condemns assault of pregnant woman in viral video

Faith Odhiambo Law Society of Kenya President. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo has condemned an assault in Nkareta, Narok North, where a woman was filmed being beaten by her brothers.

The victim, identified as Millicent Rotiken, was reportedly attacked for choosing to marry a man her brothers had not approved of.

In the viral video, she is seen being struck with sticks and blows by four men as she cries for help.

Odhiambo dismissed claims that the assault was rooted in culture, calling it a form of sexual violence.

“The constitution guarantees individual autonomy and freedom of choice, and equally frowns upon harmful cultural practices that undermine human rights. We call upon the police to promptly identify and arrest the perpetrators of this aggravated act of violence,” she said.

Narok Central Sub-County Police Commander John Momanyi confirmed the incident on Friday, saying one suspect has been arrested and will be charged in court, while three others remain at large.

“The victim has been rescued and treated. We have one suspect in custody, and we are still pursuing the others,” Momanyi said, urging the public to report such incidents.

The attack has sparked widespread outrage on social media.

“We demand to see this primitive bunch behind bars. Such medieval practices must be eradicated from our country,” wrote one user.

Another posted on X: “However much we want to maintain our culture and heritage, we must call out these injustices against women. How long will this continue?”

The Young Women Growing Initiative also condemned the assault.

By the time of publication, key stakeholders, including Gender Cabinet Secretary Hannah Cheptumo, as well as the President’s Advisor on Gender Rights, had yet to issue statements.