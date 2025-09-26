×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Drop in 'unga' price not enough, Bishops tell Ruto as Kenyans struggle

By Okumu Modachi and Juliet Omelo | Sep. 26, 2025

ACK bishops led by Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit, address the media after the 27th Ordinary Session of the Provincial Synod at All Saints Cathedral, Nairobi, on September 25, 2025. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The Anglican Church has raised alarm over the high cost of living that is pushing citizens to the edge, even as the Kenya Kwanza government maintains the economy has stabilised.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit High Cost Of Living Extrajudicial Killings
.

Latest Stories

Body of officer who died in Haiti arrives in Kenya
Body of officer who died in Haiti arrives in Kenya
National
By Okumu Modachi
2 hrs ago
Lawyers criticise Ruto's housing pledge to police and teachers
Courts
By Kamau Muthoni
2 hrs ago
State bans Saccos from borrowing to pay dividends
Business
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Russian lures Kenyans with big promises to be dogs of war in Ukraine fight
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Russian lures Kenyans with big promises to be dogs of war in Ukraine fight
Why Athi-River is safe haven for human smugglers
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 2 hrs ago
Why Athi-River is safe haven for human smugglers
How I was trafficked into Somalia for gun training to avenge my father's death
By Fred Kagonye and Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
How I was trafficked into Somalia for gun training to avenge my father's death
UDA entrenches zoning, issues 21 nomination certificates for by-elections
By Josphat Thiong’o 2 hrs ago
UDA entrenches zoning, issues 21 nomination certificates for by-elections
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved