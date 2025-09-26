Drop in 'unga' price not enough, Bishops tell Ruto as Kenyans struggle

ACK bishops led by Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit, address the media after the 27th Ordinary Session of the Provincial Synod at All Saints Cathedral, Nairobi, on September 25, 2025. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]
The Anglican Church has raised alarm over the high cost of living that is pushing citizens to the edge, even as the Kenya Kwanza government maintains the economy has stabilised.
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you