Why opposition is wary over IEBC's polls system

Demonstrators hold signs in support of ousted Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro outside the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse on January 5, 2026 in New York. [AFP]

Controversy over the voting and tallying system used by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in 2017 and 2022 has resurfaced from charges levelled against indicted Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro by the US in a New York court.

A shocking accusation from a former Venezuelan intelligence chief has cast a dark shadow over the company that provided the technological support for Kenya’s last two general elections, raising urgent questions about the integrity of Kenya’s electoral process.