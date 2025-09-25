Somalia reacts to youths filmed desecrating Kenyan flag in Nairobi

Mogadishu City Club fans were seen stepping on the Kenyan flag during their clash with Kenya Police FC at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The Somali government has condemned the acts where some youths were recorded while stepping on Kenyan flags on September 20, 2025 at the Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi.

This was during a match between Kenya Police FC and Somalia’s Mogadishu City in the first leg of their preliminary tie at Nyayo Stadium where the host beat the visitors by three goals to one.

Speaking in Nairobi on Wednesday, Somalia Ambassador to Kenya Jabril Ibrahim Abdulle described the acts as regrettable, and said authorities are investigating the matter for possible action.

"Let me state clearly we regret and firmly condemn the actions of few individuals whose behavior has overshadowed the remarkable performances of both teams," Abdulle stated

Adding that, "such incidents do not reflect the values of respect, friendship and shared sovereignty that guide the relationship between the two countries."

Following the incidents that went viral inside and outside the Stadium, Kenyans have been mounting pressure on authorities to take action citing that this was not only disrespecting the flag but the nation at large.

On Wednesday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said desecrating symbols of national unity was punishable by law.

The CS said the National Flag, Emblems and Names Act is there to regulate the use of the country's national symbols, including the national flag, emblems, names, words, and likenesses.

“Many people don’t know that there is the National Flag, Emblems and Names Act. I urge the Inspector General of Police to ensure the law takes its course,” he said.

Speaking in Wajir during the 45th Jukwaa La Usalama tour, the CS warned: “When you joke with our symbols of national unity and pride, you have overstayed your welcome.”

Meanwhile, IG Douglas Kanja said the National Police Service took the matter seriously and investigations were underway.

"The clip is being investigated to ascertain its authenticity and identification of the culprits," the regional commissioner said adding that if they Kenyans, the suspects will be arraigned in court and if they are of foreign country and have left, a protest note can be written to their embassy,” he stated

Kenyan law prohibits the improper use of the National Flag and certain emblems, names, words, and likenesses for professional and commercial purposes.

According to the National Flag, Emblems and Names Act, displaying certain flags is also punishable.

The Act prevents the use of the National Flag and other emblems in ways that could be considered improper or disrespectful.

While the exact penalties aren't specified in the provided information, the Act gives provisions for prosecution and punishment for those who misuse the National Flag and other national symbols.

However, there are strict penalties including imprisonment and fines, for acts like burning or defacing the flag.