Teachers demand assurances ahead of SHA medical shift

A major showdown is expected this week as teachers’ unions call on their top leadership to decide on a controversial plan to move teachers to the government-run Social Health Authority (SHA) medical scheme.

Concerns are mounting among teachers that the transition could worsen existing financial problems, potentially locking them out of medical facilities.

“The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) medical scheme was working well. The real issue was the government’s failure to remit funds to Minet, preventing hospitals from offering services,” said Collins Oyuu, Secretary General of the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut).

“We’re shocked to learn that even private hospitals are complaining about billions owed to them. How will this shift work if the same financial issues persist?” he added.

His concerns follow a statement from the Rural and Urban Private Hospitals Association of Kenya (Rupha), which claims over Sh70 billion in unpaid government debts. The association has directed its members to suspend credit services for teachers and warned they will not treat any moved to SHA from December 1.

Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) Secretary-General Akello Misori also called for urgent dialogue: “Private hospitals form the backbone of medical care for teachers. Denying them access would be an attack on their welfare.”

Both unions have called internal meetings to deliberate on the planned transition. Knut’s Steering Committee meets Thursday, with regional and National Executive Council meetings to follow.

Sources suggest widespread unease within union leadership, with doubts over SHA’s capacity to handle the 460,000 teachers currently covered under TSC’s enhanced scheme.

SHA has been criticised for inadequate infrastructure and financial instability. Teachers fear being locked out of essential services, especially after RUPHA’s decision to exclude SHA beneficiaries. He urged the government to involve teachers directly in decision-making: “It is their medical cover, built from their allowances. They have the right to choose what works best.”

Kuppet added that the SHA infrastructure remains untested and unprepared, urging TSC to engage all stakeholders thoroughly.