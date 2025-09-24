×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Teachers demand assurances ahead of SHA medical shift

By Lewis Nyaundi | Sep. 24, 2025

A major showdown is expected this week as teachers’ unions call on their top leadership to decide on a controversial plan to move teachers to the government-run Social Health Authority (SHA) medical scheme.

Concerns are mounting among teachers that the transition could worsen existing financial problems, potentially locking them out of medical facilities.

“The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) medical scheme was working well. The real issue was the government’s failure to remit funds to Minet, preventing hospitals from offering services,” said Collins Oyuu, Secretary General of the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut).

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“We’re shocked to learn that even private hospitals are complaining about billions owed to them. How will this shift work if the same financial issues persist?” he added.

His concerns follow a statement from the Rural and Urban Private Hospitals Association of Kenya (Rupha), which claims over Sh70 billion in unpaid government debts. The association has directed its members to suspend credit services for teachers and warned they will not treat any moved to SHA from December 1.

Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) Secretary-General Akello Misori also called for urgent dialogue: “Private hospitals form the backbone of medical care for teachers. Denying them access would be an attack on their welfare.”

Both unions have called internal meetings to deliberate on the planned transition. Knut’s Steering Committee meets Thursday, with regional and National Executive Council meetings to follow.

Sources suggest widespread unease within union leadership, with doubts over SHA’s capacity to handle the 460,000 teachers currently covered under TSC’s enhanced scheme.

SHA has been criticised for inadequate infrastructure and financial instability. Teachers fear being locked out of essential services, especially after RUPHA’s decision to exclude SHA beneficiaries. He urged the government to involve teachers directly in decision-making: “It is their medical cover, built from their allowances. They have the right to choose what works best.”

Kuppet added that the SHA infrastructure remains untested and unprepared, urging TSC to engage all stakeholders thoroughly.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Minet Medical Scheme Teachers Medical Cover Minet Scheme Teachers Medical Scheme
.

Latest Stories

The missing link in push for electric bikes' uptake
The missing link in push for electric bikes' uptake
Enterprise
By Graham Kajilwa
2 hrs ago
Stop banking on labour exports and create opportunities locally
Opinion
By Faith Wekesa
2 hrs ago
These five men can deliver Kenya from politics of despair
Opinion
By Gitobu Imanyara
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Is Raila playing Ruto?
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
Is Raila playing Ruto?
How a firm that didn't apply won a Sh337 billion tender
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
How a firm that didn't apply won a Sh337 billion tender
Netflix, ChatGPT, Airbnb slapped with new digital tax
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Netflix, ChatGPT, Airbnb slapped with new digital tax
Cash trail: How ex-staff wired Sh1.49b out of Equity Bank
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Cash trail: How ex-staff wired Sh1.49b out of Equity Bank
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved