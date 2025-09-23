'Legacy in ashes: Parents, community count millions in losses after Litein Boys

Litein Boys High School, Kericho county after students razed the institution on September 21, 2025. [Kelvin Tanui, Standard]

Litein Boys High School, once a beacon of academic excellence in Kericho County, now lies in ruins after a night of student unrest that left behind destruction running into millions of shillings.

What began as complaints over poorly cooked rice during dinner spiraled into chaos, vandalism, and flames that scarred the institution’s image and shattered the hopes of parents, students, alumni, and the wider community.

The rampage, which broke out around 9 p.m. on Sunday, saw students overpower school security, pelt stones, break windows, torch buildings, and loot school stores.

CCTV cameras were vandalised, dormitories and offices set ablaze, and even dairy animals were dragged in the compound the entire night. One of the three school buses was driven meters away from its parking bay with windscreens and windows smashed By morning, the once vibrant institution resembled a ghostly shell of itself.

Confirming the incident, Litein OCPD Benedict Chirchir said the matter is under active police investigation.

“We have arrested several students captured on CCTV engaging in acts of vandalism. Investigations are ongoing to establish whether the unrest was spontaneous or premeditated,” he noted. Parents and teachers count losses at Litein Boys High School, Kericho county after students razed the institution on September 21, 2025. [Kelvin Tanui, Standard]

The destruction has left parents, alumni, and community leaders reeling. Former MP Frankline Bett, who played a central role in developing some of the school’s infrastructure, could barely hide his frustration:

“We need an independent body to come and address this issue. The amount of destruction is not peanuts. The building that was destroyed, I placed Sh18 million as an MP, while parents contributed to complete the roofing. The furniture is gone, window panes smashed, and even certificates belonging to students no longer here have been burnt. This is painful, and a price tag will be placed on this destruction.”

For Dr. Edward Sambili, a council member at Moi University, the strike was not just an attackge of the institution.

“It is so painful to see huge loss of investments and capital outlay that took parents, community, and government upwards of fifty years to build go down overnight. Thorough investigations must be done and firm action taken against culprits.”

Parents, already burdened by tough economic times, now face the daunting reality of paying for the damages.

“This is a wake-up call. We must take our children and rethink how we raise them. If they can destroy property to this magnitude, then something is deeply wrong. Stakeholders should come together to decide the way forward,” said one parent who had come to pic his son.

Kericho Governor Eric Mutai, himself an alumnus of Litein Boys, expressed disappointment and empathy on the once academic giant that shaped thousands of students.

“As an alumnus of this great institution, yesterday’s events were a monumental disappointment. Litein Boys has risen to become a giant, not only in Kericho but across Kenya. Yet what we witnessed is a scar on its legacy. This is not just about Litein, it reflects a worrying trend. We have seen unrest at Cheptenye, Kipsigis Girls, Mwiti Girls, and Polytane Boys. This is a crisis that demands urgent solutions.”

Structures at Litein Boys High School, Kericho county after students razed the institution on September 21, 2025. [Kelvin Tanui, Standard]

Mutai confirmed that at least eight boys have been arrested and pledged to work with education and security stakeholders to unearth the root causes of repeated unrest.

For the alumni, the pain runs deeper than just damaged buildings. Their pride and legacy have been tainted.

“My alma mater Litein Boys, once a beacon of hope in the South Rift, now lies in ruins,” lamented alumnus James Korir.

“This is a wake-up call for the Board of Management something is broken, but we must rise stronger and brighter.”

Another alumnus, Peter Kipruto, called on students to share their challenges instead of turning to the structures that mould them.

“Embrace discipline, focus, and resilience. Remember this wisdom: ‘You can carry a pot of water for many miles, only to break it at the door.’ Boys, do not break your pot at the door. The future is yours but only if you protect it today.” One of the school bus at Litein high school that was driven by students from the parking bay on September 21, 2025. [Kelvin Tanui, Standard]

The trail of destruction has left parents anxious about the fate of their children’s education, with many fearing stigmatizations should their sons seek transfers to other schools.

The community, which had invested heavily in the school’s growth, now faces the painful task of rebuilding trust and infrastructure.

National Parents Association Chair Silas Obuhatsa said is a big blow to parents .

“Parents have paid fees and is not going to be used the entire term. We have candidates who are also going to lose on exams preparation considering exams are two weeks away,” he said.

“Our children’s education keeps being disrupted. Every time there’s a strike, we are left to deal with the consequences, yet the root causes are never addressed.” What remained of one among Litein Boys High School dormitories during the arson on September 21, 2025. [Kelvin Tanui, Standard]

Philip Amuyunzu, lecturer at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology said the acts will hang on learners neck.

He said, although the school remains closed indefinitely, its future now hangs in the balance. “Finding another school for transfer even for innocent students will not be that easy. No principal will be willing to admit any hooligan in his institution,” he said.

“Others have begun court cases that will ruin the entire of their lives even before they begin life itself.”

He further noted that the damage is physical, emotional, and reputational, and recovery will require more than repairs it will demand collective soul-searching by parents, students, educators, and leaders alike.