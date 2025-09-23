Why Kenyan force in Haiti might not come back

The Kenyan-led peace mission in Haiti maybe extended beyond the October 2, 2025 if a deal fronted by the United States in collaboration with Panama goes through.
The Standard has established that Donald Trump’s administration is rallying its partners to urgently sign a critical resolution that will allow the introduction of a United Nations Security Council resolution to establish a larger gang-suppression force in Haiti.
Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access