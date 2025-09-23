Why Kenyan force in Haiti might not come back

People attend the funeral ceremony of policeman Arisnord Descobeth, who was killed by unidentified individuals in Debussy on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at the Notre-Dame du Perpetuel Secours church in Port-au-Prince. [AFP]

The Kenyan-led peace mission in Haiti maybe extended beyond the October 2, 2025 if a deal fronted by the United States in collaboration with Panama goes through.

The Standard has established that Donald Trump’s administration is rallying its partners to urgently sign a critical resolution that will allow the introduction of a United Nations Security Council resolution to establish a larger gang-suppression force in Haiti.