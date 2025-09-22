×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Ruto urges African leaders to unite in championing UN Security Council reforms

By PCS | Sep. 22, 2025

 

President William Ruto takes a walk on the streets of New York to the 7th Summit of the Committee of Ten (C-10) Heads of State and Government on the Reform of the UN Security Council convened by the President of Sierra Leone during the High-Level Week of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly. [PCS]

President William Ruto has called on African leaders to unite in championing reforms of the United Nations Security Council.

The President said Africa’s exclusion from the UN Security Council is unacceptable and indefensible.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

He said African leaders must amplify Africa’s voice in every forum, including at bilateral, regional and multilateral platforms, unite in the bid for fair representation at the Security Council, and stand together to defend the Common African Position.

He pointed out that Africa carries a disproportionate share of the Security Council’s agenda and is among the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping.

“Yet we remain the only continent without permanent representation. This historic injustice must end, the time to act is now,” he said.

He made the remarks at the 7th Summit of the Committee of 10 (C-10) Heads of State and Government on the Reform of the UN Security Council, convened by President Julius Baada Bio of Sierra Leone, during the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

President William Ruto shakes hands his Namibian counterpart during the 7th Summit of the Committee of Ten (C-10) Heads of State and Government on the Reform of the UN Security Council convened by the President of Sierra Leone during the High-Level Week of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly. [PCS]

President Bio, who is also chair of C-10, João Lourenço (Angola and AU chair), Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah (Namibia), and African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf were among those present.

President Ruto said the UN’s credibility will be judged by whether it finally delivers justice and representation for Africa.

At the same time, President Ruto asked African leaders to be ready to shoulder the responsibilities of permanent membership, including agreeing on how representatives will be chosen.

“This is a delicate and complex undertaking, but also an opportunity to show Africa’s maturity, cohesion, and vision for an effective international order,” he pointed out.

The President reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to the Common African Position, saying it stands ready to work with all C-10 members, the African Union, and the broader UN membership to ensure Africa’s demands are no longer deferred.

President William Ruto attended the 7th Summit of the Committee of Ten (C-10) Heads of State and Government on the Reform of the UN Security Council convened by the President of Sierra Leone during the High-Level Week of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly. [PCS]

President Bio said African inclusion in the UN Security Council is inevitable.

“The time for action is now. Our demand is legitimate, non-negotiable and just,” he said.

He called on Africa to unite and work together to correct an injustice endured for far too long.

“No reform can succeed without a united Africa,” President Bio said.

President Lourenço noted that the UN was founded to ensure a more just society, yet Africa still lacks a permanent seat at the Security Council.

He pointed out that African issues are a common agenda at the UN and demanded that the continent gets a more active voice in the Security Council.

Without a permanent seat for Africa, Mr Youssouf said, the Security Council perpetuates an imbalance that is no longer acceptable.

“Africa will no longer wait on the margins of history,” he said.

President Nandi-Ndaitwah urged members of the Security Council to support Africa’s quest for representation and be “on the right side of history".

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

President William Ruto UN General Assembly UN Security Council Reforms UNSC Africa Exclusion
.

Latest Stories

Man charged with shining laser pointer at Trump helicopter
Man charged with shining laser pointer at Trump helicopter
World
By AFP
13 mins ago
Residents' decade-long thirst ends as Kangu Kangu water project finally flows
Eastern
By Philip Muasya
21 mins ago
World Bank, AfDB in pact to connect 300m with electricity
Financial Standard
By James Wanzala
54 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Kenyan force in Haiti might not come back
By Patrick Vidija 4 hrs ago
Why Kenyan force in Haiti might not come back
How trade agency cooked up plan to dish out rice tender
By Macharia Kamau 5 hrs ago
How trade agency cooked up plan to dish out rice tender
How trumped-up porn case cost police Sh4.8m
By Kamau Muthoni 5 hrs ago
How trumped-up porn case cost police Sh4.8m
Robert Purkiss: From war medic to prime suspect in the murder of Wanjiru
By David Odongo 7 hrs ago
Robert Purkiss: From war medic to prime suspect in the murder of Wanjiru
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved