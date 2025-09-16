×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Blind city? Shame of Nairobi without working CCTV cameras

By Hudson Gumbihi and Emmanuel Kipchumba | Sep. 16, 2025
CCTV along Riverside Drive and Ring Road Kileleshwa junction in Nairobi on Saturday, 15/08/2020. [File ,Standard]

The fatal shooting of lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbobu has laid bare Nairobi’s failure to leverage technology in the fight against crime.

A week after Mbobu was felled by a hail of bullets in a drive-by attack along Magadi Road, investigators still have no dependable clues on the identity of his killers.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbobu Dead CCTV Cameras Drive-by Shooting Nairobi Real-time Crime
.

Latest Stories

Ruto assures investors, lays ground for Sh65b textile plant
Ruto assures investors, lays ground for Sh65b textile plant
Coast
By Joackim Bwana
1 hr ago
Prince Andrew steps out with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson in rare appearance, decades after divorce
Diaspora
By Raymond Muthee
1 hr ago
Poison killed Putin critic Navalny, wife says
Europe
By Benard Lusigi and Mary Imenza
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Trump administration seeks views on Kenya trade barriers despite AGOA snub
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Trump administration seeks views on Kenya trade barriers despite AGOA snub
'96 hours in hell' and missing Sh50 million, Mbobu's friend speaks
By David Odongo and Fred Kagonye 6 hrs ago
'96 hours in hell' and missing Sh50 million, Mbobu's friend speaks
Family, UK government react to arrest order against killer soldier
By Fred Kagonye 9 hrs ago
Family, UK government react to arrest order against killer soldier
Why Kenyans No Longer Trust Ruto's Government
By Gitobu Imanyara 9 hrs ago
Why Kenyans No Longer Trust Ruto's Government
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved