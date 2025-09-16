Blind city? Shame of Nairobi without working CCTV cameras

The fatal shooting of lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbobu has laid bare Nairobi’s failure to leverage technology in the fight against crime.
A week after Mbobu was felled by a hail of bullets in a drive-by attack along Magadi Road, investigators still have no dependable clues on the identity of his killers.
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimized reading experience
- Weekly Newsletters
- MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted