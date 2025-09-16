Blind city? Shame of Nairobi without working CCTV cameras

CCTV along Riverside Drive and Ring Road Kileleshwa junction in Nairobi on Saturday, 15/08/2020. [File ,Standard]

The fatal shooting of lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbobu has laid bare Nairobi’s failure to leverage technology in the fight against crime.

A week after Mbobu was felled by a hail of bullets in a drive-by attack along Magadi Road, investigators still have no dependable clues on the identity of his killers.