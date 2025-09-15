DCI probes 31 hospitals for ghost patients in Sh691m SHA scam

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched investigations into hospitals allegedly linked to fraudulent claims at the Social Health Authority (SHA).
At least 31 facilities have been listed for investigation.
