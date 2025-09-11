Assassins on wheels: How killers on motorbike terrorise Nairobi's elite

Kyalo Mbobu’s murder adds to a number of assassinations by gun-wielding boda boda riders, including businessman Jacob Juma. [File, Standard]

Gun-toting assassins riding on motorbikes are becoming a common thing in Nairobi, nipping lives and throwing families into mourning and despair.

The latest victim is city lawyer, Mathew Kyalo Mbobu, whose life was cut shot on Tuesday evening along Magadi Road in Karen South.