City lawyer Kyalo Mbobu shot dead in Karen, Nairobi

By Mate Tongola | Sep. 9, 2025
The car the victim was driving before teh shooting. 

Former Political Parties Disputes Tribunal chairperson Mathew Kyalo Mbobu was on Tuesday evening shot dead by unknown assailants in the Galleria-Brookhouse area along Magadi Road, Nairobi.

Witnesses told The Standard that the Mbobu, who is also a lawyer, was attacked around 7 p.m. by an assailant riding on a motorbike, who opened fire before speeding away. Multimedia Content Services.

Mbobu was alone in his four-wheel-drive car at the time of the shooting.

According to a video seen by The Standard, the late was shot in the chin and remained in his driver's seat.

The incident caused a massive traffic snarl-up along the busy road, as members of the public gathered at the scene.

"The gunmen shattered the driver's window before shooting him at least three times in the chin. We had the shots from the other side of the road," a bystander told The Standard.

The motive of the shooting remains unknown.

Mbobu was also a lecturer in one of the universities in Nairobi, where he specialised in legal practice, dispute resolution, and governance.

The late founded the law firm Kyalo & Associates in Nairobi and chairs Quest Holdings Ltd and Core Capital Group Ltd.

His credentials include an LL.M. from Georgetown University, CPS-K certification, and being a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators.

