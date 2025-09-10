×
DCI probing murder of lawyer Kyalo Mbobu

By Mike Kihaki | Sep. 10, 2025
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) launch investigation in prominent city lawyer Kyalo Mbobu death. [Courtesy]

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has begun investigations into the killing of prominent city lawyer Kyalo Mbobu, vowing that no effort will be spared in bringing his killers to justice.

In a statement on Wednesday, September 10, the agency said a team of detectives led by the Regional Criminal Investigations Officer (RCIO) is spearheading the probe, with all resources deployed to piece together the events leading to the fatal attack.

“After securing the scene, detectives from the DCI Homicide Bureau, supported by experts from the National Forensic Laboratory, carefully examined the area and collected critical evidence essential to the investigations,” said John Matere, speaking on behalf of the Director of Criminal Investigations.

He added: “The DCI is committed to ensuring that the perpetrators of this heinous act are brought to justice. Our investigators are working diligently to deliver the justice that lawyer Kyalo Mbobu and his loved ones deserve.”

The agency urged calm as investigations continue and appealed to the public for information that could help the probe.

“We further appeal to anyone with information that could assist the investigations to report to the nearest police station, call our toll-free hotline #FichuaKwaDCI at 0800 722 203, or forward the information confidentially via WhatsApp on 0709 570 000,” the statement read.

Mbobu, a member of Kenya’s legal fraternity, was remembered by colleagues as a brilliant practitioner and mentor whose untimely death has shocked the profession.

The former Political Parties Disputes Tribunal chairperson was shot dead on Magadi Road yesterday evening under unclear circumstances. 

The attack is similar to that of Kasipul Member of Parliament Ong'ondo Were near City Mortuary in April this year. 

