Lawyers mourn slain advocate Kyalo Mbobu

A renowned lawyer and scholar, Mathew Kyalo Mbobu who was killed on Langata road on September 9, 2025. [Courtesy]

Kenya’s legal fraternity is mourning the brutal killing of renowned lawyer and scholar Mathew Kyalo Mbobu, who was shot dead by motorcycle assailants in Karen on Tuesday evening.

His sudden death has sparked outrage, with colleagues demanding swift justice while celebrating his immense contribution to Kenya’s legal and governance landscape.

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) president Faith Odhiambo described Mbobu as “a fine practitioner and excellent teacher of law” whose killing had deeply shaken the profession.

“Through his expansive practice and devout service, Mbobu made instrumental contributions to the legal and governance space in Kenya. We fondly honour him for molding future generations of legal practitioners as a lecturer at the University of Nairobi. His texts, particularly in the law of evidence, will continue to guide us,” Odhiambo said.

She added that the attack bore the hallmarks of a “pre-determined assassination,” warning that advocates were increasingly being targeted because of their work.

“The free reign of crime in our streets and communities is an affront to the liberties and lawfulness that make Kenya a constitutional democracy. Our security agencies have an immediate duty to act decisively,” she urged.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, a former student of Mbobu’s at the University of Nairobi’s Parklands Campus, said the killing had left the country “devastated and in deep shock.”

“Wakili Mbobu was a distinguished advocate, an outstanding scholar and a dedicated public servant. We expect speedy and thorough investigations to unearth the culprits behind this heinous crime,” Kingi said.

Former LSK president Nelson Havi also mourned the legal expert, recalling both his mentorship and their interactions beyond the courtroom.

“Kyalo Mbobu taught me Evidence and International Law. He chaired our homeowners’ committee in Onyonka Estate. A good man, a wonderful teacher and a civil adversary in court. Cursed are his killers. May they never have peace,” Havi said.

His counterpart, Willis Otieno, described the assassination as more than a personal loss to the legal profession, terming it “an assault on justice itself.”

“This cowardly act is an assault not just on his family and colleagues, but on justice itself,” he said.

Mbobu was a respected advocate of the High Court and former chairperson of the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal. He also served as a senior lecturer at the University of Nairobi’s School of Law.