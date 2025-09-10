×
No evidence of judges' misconduct in Sh3b land case, Judiciary says

By Sharon Wanga | Sep. 10, 2025
Chief Justice Martha  Koome when presiding over the swearing in ceremony of the  IEBC commissioners at Supreme Court on July 11, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The Judiciary has dismissed allegations of corruption made by retired Captain Kung’u Muigai in the long-running land dispute involving Benjoh Amalgamated Ltd, Muiri Coffee Estate Ltd, and Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB).

Judiciary spokesperson Paul Ndemo described the accusations of judicial misconduct as “baseless, malicious, and unsupported by evidence.”

“We categorically refute any suggestion of misconduct by judges who presided over these matters. No competent forum has ever found evidence of wrongdoing or corruption, and Mr. Muigai has not produced credible proof to substantiate his claims,” Ndemo stated.

He criticised Muigai’s attempt to revive the decades-old case by accusing judges who handled it, noting that some of them have since retired or passed away.

“Purporting to bring evidence after a number of the judges have long retired and others deceased is not only ridiculous but reeks of bad faith, malice, and a camouflaged agenda,” the Judiciary added.

According to Ndemo, Muigai had claimed that 17 Court of Appeal judges and one High Court judge were bribed to rule against his companies, a claim Ndemo dismissed as sweeping and reckless.

“It is mischievous, to say the least, for Captain (Rtd.) Muigai to allege that all the judges who handled his matters and ruled against him were bribed, while those who agreed with him were not. Such claims are unfounded,” he said.

The Judiciary further noted that the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) had already reviewed petitions related to the matter and found no evidence of misconduct. Ndemo stressed that dissatisfaction with a judgment does not equate to corruption.

“The Judiciary treats all allegations of corruption with utmost seriousness. However, in this instance, no evidence has ever been presented to substantiate claims of judicial corruption,” he reiterated.

He urged Kenyans to respect final court rulings to safeguard the rule of law and maintain public confidence in the justice system.

“Respect for final court judgments is essential to the administration

