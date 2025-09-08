×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Advocate challenges MCK over Odhiambo's vice-chair role on protests panel

By David Njaaga | Sep. 8, 2025
 Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo. [File, Standard]

An advocate has rejected the Media Council of Kenya’s (MCK) defence of Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo over her appointment as vice chairperson of a presidential panel.

 In a written rejoinder dated Monday, September 8, Eunice Nganga‑Salisbury called the role unconstitutional and urged Odhiambo to resign.

MCK had on Sunday condemned what it termed unwarranted media attacks on Odhiambo and other appointees to the Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Demonstrations, Public Protests and Riots.

 It said criticism of Odhiambo’s acceptance was in bad faith and risked eroding trust in institutions.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The council argued the appointment offered an opportunity to address injustices and should not be seen as a betrayal of her role as LSK president.

The council urged the media to remain professional, while Odhiambo defended her decision, saying she wanted to ensure justice for victims of street protests.

In her rejoinder, Nganga‑Salisbury said MCK had acted outside its mandate by defending Odhiambo instead of focusing on protecting journalists.

“There is no provision in the Constitution or any law that places on the Media Council the duty of defending President Faith Odhiambo against her decision to support the Executive in subverting the Constitution and the rule of law,” said Nganga‑Salisbury.

She argued that Odhiambo’s acceptance conflicted with her statutory duties as LSK president and cited multiple court rulings barring the President from assigning constitutional or statutory functions to other offices. She said the panel’s creation was unlawful and was being challenged in court.

Nganga‑Salisbury added that MCK’s statement sought to shield Odhiambo from criticism rather than uphold media freedom.

“We call on the Media Council to uphold its constitutional and statutory mandate of protecting and promoting media freedom and regulation through licensing, not by curtailing media freedom in the guise of regulation,” she noted.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Faith Odhiambo MCK Presidential Panel of Experts Unconstitutional Appointment
.

Latest Stories

Matrimonial property row: Billionaire Peter Munga's wife fights Sh433m loan case
Matrimonial property row: Billionaire Peter Munga's wife fights Sh433m loan case
National
By Kamau Muthoni
9 mins ago
Trump denies nude birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein published by House Panel
World
By AFP
11 mins ago
12 banks face merger over Sh20b capital crunch
Financial Standard
By Brian Ngugi
39 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Matrimonial property row: Billionaire Peter Munga's wife fights Sh433m loan case
By Kamau Muthoni 9 mins ago
Matrimonial property row: Billionaire Peter Munga's wife fights Sh433m loan case
'Hustler's' lavish Sh1.4 billion jet
By David Odongo and Raymond Muthee 39 mins ago
'Hustler's' lavish Sh1.4 billion jet
12 banks face merger over Sh20b capital crunch
By Brian Ngugi 39 mins ago
12 banks face merger over Sh20b capital crunch
Why LSK wants loose-tongued politicians tamed
By Kamau Muthoni 39 mins ago
Why LSK wants loose-tongued politicians tamed
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved