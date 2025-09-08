Advocate challenges MCK over Odhiambo's vice-chair role on protests panel

Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo. [File, Standard]

An advocate has rejected the Media Council of Kenya’s (MCK) defence of Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo over her appointment as vice chairperson of a presidential panel.

In a written rejoinder dated Monday, September 8, Eunice Nganga‑Salisbury called the role unconstitutional and urged Odhiambo to resign.

MCK had on Sunday condemned what it termed unwarranted media attacks on Odhiambo and other appointees to the Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Demonstrations, Public Protests and Riots.

It said criticism of Odhiambo’s acceptance was in bad faith and risked eroding trust in institutions.

The council argued the appointment offered an opportunity to address injustices and should not be seen as a betrayal of her role as LSK president.

The council urged the media to remain professional, while Odhiambo defended her decision, saying she wanted to ensure justice for victims of street protests.

In her rejoinder, Nganga‑Salisbury said MCK had acted outside its mandate by defending Odhiambo instead of focusing on protecting journalists.

“There is no provision in the Constitution or any law that places on the Media Council the duty of defending President Faith Odhiambo against her decision to support the Executive in subverting the Constitution and the rule of law,” said Nganga‑Salisbury.

She argued that Odhiambo’s acceptance conflicted with her statutory duties as LSK president and cited multiple court rulings barring the President from assigning constitutional or statutory functions to other offices. She said the panel’s creation was unlawful and was being challenged in court.

Nganga‑Salisbury added that MCK’s statement sought to shield Odhiambo from criticism rather than uphold media freedom.

“We call on the Media Council to uphold its constitutional and statutory mandate of protecting and promoting media freedom and regulation through licensing, not by curtailing media freedom in the guise of regulation,” she noted.