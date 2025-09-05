Gachagua says five killed since Jubaland forces invaded Kenya

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua during a political rally at Mulu Mutisya grounds in Machakos town. [John Muia, Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua yesterday said five have been killed in Mandera since the Jubaland forces invaded Kenya.

He said a month since he raised the issue, the Kenyan government has not done anything despite the worsening insecurity situation in Mandera.

The impeached DP was the first to raise the issues of the presence of the Jubaland forces in the country while on his tour in the U.S. last month.

Yesterday, Gachagua said it was a pity that the government was yet to take action despite the looming insecurity that has affected learning in Mandera.

"Five people have been killed, and there is general insecurity that must be dealt with," said Gachagua yesterday in Mathioya during the burial of Grace Wanjira Mwinga.

Gachagua criticised Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen for denying the the presence of the foreign military in Mandera.

“Murkomen, instead of swinging into action, he says he wants to investigate the matter when even Mandera Governor Mohammed Khalif has confirmed the issue," said Gachagua.

During the ceremony, Gachagua asserted he mentored leaders within the DCP led by Senators Joe Nyutu (Murang’a), John Methu, MPs Jane Njeri (Kirinyaga), John Kaguchia (Mukurweini), and Onesmus Ngogoyo (Kajiado), among others, as they were in charge of the party activities when he was in the US.

“It is a pity that there is a scheme by the President to divide the Mt Kenya region starting with Kiambu County residents,” said Gachagua.

He said that two Murang’a MPs were responsible for causing havoc on DCP leaders in Kigumo in July after a church function.

“When the time comes, for those who planned the chaos, I will mention them before the Murang’a leaders,” said the former Deputy President.

On the return of the cheap and substandard liquor, Gachagua said the same has continued causing havoc within the Mt Kenya community, under the watch of the government agencies.

“The battle that I had won in 2023, eradicating the illicit brews, is pathetic, and it is shameful that youth have been left to consume them,” said Gachagua.

He said it was pathetic that the war on cheap and substandard liquor that was wiped out has been allowed back in the country.