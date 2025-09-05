×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Gachagua says five killed since Jubaland forces invaded Kenya

By Boniface Gikandi | Sep. 5, 2025
Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua during a political rally at Mulu Mutisya grounds in Machakos town. [John Muia, Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua yesterday said five have been killed in Mandera since the Jubaland forces invaded Kenya.

He said a month since he raised the issue, the Kenyan government has not done anything despite the worsening insecurity situation in Mandera.

The impeached DP was the first to raise the issues of the presence of the Jubaland forces in the country while on his tour in the U.S. last month.

Yesterday, Gachagua said it was a pity that the government was yet to take action despite the looming insecurity that has affected learning in Mandera.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

"Five people have been killed, and there is general insecurity that must be dealt with," said Gachagua yesterday in Mathioya during the burial of Grace Wanjira Mwinga.

Gachagua criticised Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen for denying the the presence of the foreign military in Mandera.

“Murkomen, instead of swinging into action, he says he wants to investigate the matter when even Mandera Governor Mohammed Khalif has confirmed the issue," said Gachagua. 

During the ceremony, Gachagua asserted he mentored leaders within the DCP led by Senators Joe Nyutu (Murang’a), John Methu, MPs Jane Njeri (Kirinyaga), John Kaguchia (Mukurweini), and Onesmus Ngogoyo (Kajiado), among others, as they were in charge of the party activities when he was in the US. 

“It is a pity that there is a scheme by the President to divide the Mt Kenya region starting with Kiambu County residents,” said Gachagua.

He said that two Murang’a MPs were responsible for causing havoc on DCP leaders in Kigumo in July after a church function.

“When the time comes, for those who planned the chaos, I will mention them before the Murang’a leaders,” said the former Deputy President. 

On the return of the cheap and substandard liquor, Gachagua said the same has continued causing havoc within the Mt Kenya community, under the watch of the government agencies.

“The battle that I had won in 2023, eradicating the illicit brews, is pathetic, and it is shameful that youth have been left to consume them,” said Gachagua.

He said it was pathetic that the war on cheap and substandard liquor that was wiped out has been allowed back in the country.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Jubaland Forces in Mandera County Jubaland Troops Rigathi Gachagua Jubaland Forces
.

Latest Stories

Licenses of four tour operators revoked in crackdown on rogue firms
Licenses of four tour operators revoked in crackdown on rogue firms
National
By Ronald Kipruto
19 mins ago
How Kenya's wine culture is evolving: Viva Global's Meera Karia explains
Newsbeat
By Stephanie Auma
28 mins ago
Letter from Massachusetts, the citadel of American intellectualism
Xn Iraki
By XN Iraki
35 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Intrigues behind the Sh20 billion investment in Yala Swamp
By Isaiah Gwengi 2 hrs ago
Intrigues behind the Sh20 billion investment in Yala Swamp
How Ruto walked into a copyright scandal
By Francis Ontomwa 3 hrs ago
How Ruto walked into a copyright scandal
Court gives fresh orders in Samidoh rape case
By Kamau Muthoni 6 hrs ago
Court gives fresh orders in Samidoh rape case
ODPP, EACC clash in court over Obado's Sh235m graft case deal
By Kamau Muthoni 6 hrs ago
ODPP, EACC clash in court over Obado's Sh235m graft case deal
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved