Pressure piles on DCI, Duale to name SHA fraud suspects

Health CS Aden Duale at Afya House on August 25, 2025, where he denied SHA payments to non-existent hospitals. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Concerns are being raised about why no arrests have been made in the ongoing Social Health Authority (SHA) investigations.

When Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale on Monday handed over what he termed "evidence" to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), stakeholders and ordinary Kenyans expected immediate action against individuals and facilities implicated in the loss of about Sh24 billion taxpayers' money.