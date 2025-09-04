Prison boss dismisses Makenzi's food poison claims

Controversial preacher Paul Makenzi at the Shanzu Law Courts.[FILE/Standard]

The officer in charge of Shimo la Tewa Maximum Prison has dismissed claims of a food and water poisoning attempt on the controversial preacher Paul Makenzi.

Testifying before the Tononoka Children’s Court, Abdi Adan said the bottled water Makenzi alleged was laced with poison had been illegally sneaked into the prison, adding that the facility does not supply bottled water.

“I want to know how the accused ended up with such items,” said Adan.

On Tuesday, Makenzi told Principal Magistrate Nelly Chepchirchir that he had discovered bottles next to his food in his cell containing a pink substance he suspected was poison.

He claimed he had not eaten or drunk water for four days out of fear for his life.

The court adjourned temporarily to allow Makenzi to eat food ordered by the court and prepare for trial, which resumes today.

Adan presented the prison’s visitor register showing the last visit to the facility was on August 28. He also dismissed Makenzi’s claim of being on a hunger strike, saying prison records showed the last such protest by him was in February.

He told the court that Makenzi, Smart Deri and Steve wa Mtwapa continued to take meals, while 31 co-accused had refused to eat since the previous day.

Adan said he was surprised by the allegation of planted items, stressing that all prisoners are frisked before leaving or returning to the facility and that security measures remain intact.

The officer also detailed his regular patrols, including a Saturday visit when he inspected Block F (under construction for terror suspects) and Block G (where Makenzi is held), but not Block B, which houses Shakahola suspects.

During that visit, Makenzi greeted him and requested a transfer to Manyani Prison, citing a need for a change of environment.

Adan declined, citing the seriousness of the charges and the high cost of transporting him to Mombasa for court hearings.

Makenzi and 37 co-accused face charges including kidnapping, cruelty, torture, and violating the right to education.

Authorities have linked them to the Good News International (GNI) cult, from which 488 bodies were exhumed from shallow graves in the Shakahola forest. [Joackim Bwana]

Adan clarified that prisoners have designated days to contact relatives and lawyers, and Makenzi’s group only missed theirs because they were in court, not because access was denied.

The prosecution team, Jami Yamina, Rubia Betty, J.V. Owiti, Biasha Khalifa, and Ngina Mutua, opposed the defence’s request for an adjournment over the alleged hunger strike, arguing it was a tactic to delay proceedings.

“This appears deliberate by the accused person to delay justice,” said Rubia, noting six prosecution witnesses were present and ready to testify.

The magistrate rejected the adjournment request, ruling that self-imposed hunger strikes are not grounds to stall proceedings, and directed that the accused be granted access to their lawyers.