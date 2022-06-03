Power hitch that ushered in Uhuru at historic gardens

Aerial view of Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi. [David Njaaga, Standard]

It is with nostalgia that President Uhuru Kenyatta officiated his last national day at Uhuru Gardens on Wednesday.

For Mr Kenyatta, these gardens mark the spot where his father began his reign as Kenya's first president on December 12, 1963.

Mr Kenyatta was only two years old and could not comprehend the events of that day. But as a student of history, he has taken to heart the significance of these gardens in initiating Kenya among the world's free and sovereign nations.

The road to Kenya's freedom followed an intense debate on the Kenya Independence Bill in the House of Commons. While members were unanimous that there was no going back in granting the country full autonomy, some still harboured feelings of loss.

For example, A G Bottomley, the Member for Middlesbrough East said while the provisions of the Bill would bring to an end "one of the most difficult evolutions through colonial status in the long and chequered history of British colonialism," the route taken had not been easy.

He added: "The fact that these issues have been settled must give satisfaction to all of us, and I cannot but think that there is a parallel between the loss of this Parliament's control over Ireland and that over Kenya. A section of Uhuru Gardens. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard}

In both cases, an early refusal to acknowledge a principle led to acts of violence which, in turn, made it even more difficult to recognise the principle. This is the tragedy of colonialism."

Back to the Independence Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, had taken a flight from Zanzibar on December 11, 1963, to represent Queen Elizabeth.

The park was full of enthusiastic Kenyans and as the clock struck midnight, it was time for the Union Jack to be lowered, and in its place, the Kenyan flag.

The procedure was that lights were to go off as the British standard came down and the floodlights go on again as the Kenyan flag unfurled on top. But there was a hitch. The rope snagged and caused a delay.

In those anxious, dark moments, Philip is said to have leaned over to Mr Kenyatta and told him: "You still got time to change your mind." Shortly thereafter, the lights came on again to thunderous applause.

As a legacy to independent Kenya, the President has initiated a complete makeover of Uhuru Gardens that will henceforth become a memorial park of Kenya's history and heroes.

