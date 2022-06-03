× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

Power hitch that ushered in Uhuru at historic gardens

NATIONAL
By Peter Muiruri | Jun 3rd 2022 | 2 min read
Aerial view of Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi. [David Njaaga, Standard]

It is with nostalgia that President Uhuru Kenyatta officiated his last national day at Uhuru Gardens on Wednesday.

For Mr Kenyatta, these gardens mark the spot where his father began his reign as Kenya's first president on December 12, 1963.

Mr Kenyatta was only two years old and could not comprehend the events of that day. But as a student of history, he has taken to heart the significance of these gardens in initiating Kenya among the world's free and sovereign nations.

The road to Kenya's freedom followed an intense debate on the Kenya Independence Bill in the House of Commons. While members were unanimous that there was no going back in granting the country full autonomy, some still harboured feelings of loss.

For example, A G Bottomley, the Member for Middlesbrough East said while the provisions of the Bill would bring to an end "one of the most difficult evolutions through colonial status in the long and chequered history of British colonialism," the route taken had not been easy.

KEEP READING

He added: "The fact that these issues have been settled must give satisfaction to all of us, and I cannot but think that there is a parallel between the loss of this Parliament's control over Ireland and that over Kenya.

A section of Uhuru Gardens. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard} 

In both cases, an early refusal to acknowledge a principle led to acts of violence which, in turn, made it even more difficult to recognise the principle. This is the tragedy of colonialism."

Back to the Independence Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, had taken a flight from Zanzibar on December 11, 1963, to represent Queen Elizabeth.

The park was full of enthusiastic Kenyans and as the clock struck midnight, it was time for the Union Jack to be lowered, and in its place, the Kenyan flag.

The procedure was that lights were to go off as the British standard came down and the floodlights go on again as the Kenyan flag unfurled on top. But there was a hitch. The rope snagged and caused a delay.

In those anxious, dark moments, Philip is said to have leaned over to Mr Kenyatta and told him: "You still got time to change your mind." Shortly thereafter, the lights came on again to thunderous applause.

As a legacy to independent Kenya, the President has initiated a complete makeover of Uhuru Gardens that will henceforth become a memorial park of Kenya's history and heroes.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Stockholm 50: Uhuru seeks faster action
Uhuru urged the international community to accelerate actions to avert environmental threats facing the world.
Raila says with Wiper leader back in his camp, he is confident of round-one victory in August
Raila said the Kenya Kwanza Alliance ticket of William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua would be sent to oblivion

MOST READ

Rich display as Uhuru Gardens opens to public
Rich display as Uhuru Gardens opens to public

NATIONAL

By Jacinta Mutura

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Fred Matiang'i to chair security meeting on elections preparedness

By David Njaaga | 1 hour ago

Fred Matiang'i to chair security meeting on elections preparedness
Govt paying close attention to areas prone to political violence, Matiang'i

By Stephanie Wangari | 1 hour ago

Govt paying close attention to areas prone to political violence, Matiang'i
Integrity crisis: EACC has its work cut out to clear backlog of cases

By Frankline Sunday | 5 hours ago

Integrity crisis: EACC has its work cut out to clear backlog of cases
Kenyan Ivory kingpin pleads guilty to charges in a US court

By Daniel Wesangula | 5 hours ago

Kenyan Ivory kingpin pleads guilty to charges in a US court

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC