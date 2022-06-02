Are you an eligible voter? You have until midnight to confirm
NATIONAL
By
Mate Tongola
| Jun 2nd 2022 | 1 min read
You have until midnight (of Thursday, June 2) to verify your voter registration details with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).
The Commission’s Chairperson Wafula Chebukati stressed the importance of voters counterchecking their details to make sure they are eligible voters ahead of the August 9th general elections.
“The verification exercise commenced on May 4, 2022 and has been ongoing in different constituencies to enable eligible voters to confirm their details. It is important for one to check with us” he said at a press conference in Nairobi.
He urged eligible voters to verify their National Identity number, names, and their registered polling station by visiting their registration centers.
A voter can also send an SMS to verify their details by sending their ID/passport number to 70000 or by accessing the Commission’s website portal.
KEEP READING
As of mid-last month, Chebukati told journalists that only 506,190 voters had verified their details with the commission.
According to Chebutaki, majority of those who verified their details did so using the website portal, with others using texts while a small percentage verified their details via KIEMS kits.
RELATED VIDEOS
Kalonzo Musyoka drops presidential bid, rejoins AzimioWiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka returns to Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition Party, drops presidential bid in favour of Raila Odinga; says he is ready to accept Chief CS post.
Kalonzo Musyoka: Political turncoat or master tactician?Today marks another milestone in the illustrious career of a man who started his career in 1985 as Kitui North MP rising through the political and government ranks to become vice-president.
MOST READ
Rich display as Uhuru Gardens opens to public
NATIONAL
- 4 shot dead, Mutula Kilonzo Junior's car damaged in Masimba protests
COUNTIES
- DP Ruto: Media biased against me, I won't participate in presidential debate
POLITICS
By Brian Okoth
- President Uhuru's nod to Martha Karua at Madaraka Day fete
POLITICS
- Are you an eligible voter? You have until midnight to confirm
NATIONAL
By Mate Tongola
- Musk tells Tesla employees to return to office or get fired
WORLD
By Reuters