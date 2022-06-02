× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
ELECTION 2022

Are you an eligible voter? You have until midnight to confirm

NATIONAL
By Mate Tongola | Jun 2nd 2022 | 1 min read
IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

You have until midnight (of Thursday, June 2) to verify your voter registration details with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The Commission’s Chairperson Wafula Chebukati stressed the importance of voters counterchecking their details to make sure they are eligible voters ahead of the August 9th general elections.

“The verification exercise commenced on May 4, 2022 and has been ongoing in different constituencies to enable eligible voters to confirm their details. It is important for one to check with us” he said at a press conference in Nairobi.

He urged eligible voters to verify their National Identity number, names, and their registered polling station by visiting their registration centers.

A voter can also send an SMS to verify their details by sending their ID/passport number to 70000 or by accessing the Commission’s website portal.

KEEP READING

As of mid-last month, Chebukati told journalists that only 506,190 voters had verified their details with the commission.

According to Chebutaki, majority of those who verified their details did so using the website portal, with others using texts while a small percentage verified their details via KIEMS kits.

