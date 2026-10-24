How we can stop negative ethnic profiling in Kenya today

In Kenya, the most reliable place to encounter negative tribalism is not a political rally, a university’s student union tribal conglomeration or a WhatsApp group. It is government offices. Walk into the registry section, an immigration counter, a county headquarters or any public recruitment desk, and the questions arrive with bureaucratic inevitability: “Where do you hail from?” “Nyumbani ni wapi?” “What is your home district?” and similar inquiries.

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