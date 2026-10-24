Ruto's unfulfilled promises behind Gideon Moi's exit in the Baringo by-election

President William Ruto promised to complete stalled roads and dams in Baringo, build a stadium in Kabarnet, establish a university and bring Kanu into government when he reconciled with Gideon Moi in October 2025.
A year later, the political alliancehas unravelled, raising questions about what was delivered after the former senator abandoned his bid to reclaim the Baringo Senate seat.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…