Ruto's unfulfilled promises behind Gideon Moi's exit in the Baringo by-election

President William Ruto is received at Kabarak Farm by Kanu National Chairman Gideon Moi on October 10, 2025. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto promised to complete stalled roads and dams in Baringo, build a stadium in Kabarnet, establish a university and bring Kanu into government when he reconciled with Gideon Moi in October 2025.

A year later, the political alliance has unravelled, raising questions about what was delivered after the former senator abandoned his bid to reclaim the Baringo Senate seat.