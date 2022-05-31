× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

Sh116m reward: Kenyan fugitive Badru Saleh arrested after DCI tip-off

NATIONAL
By Too Jared | May 31st 2022 | 2 min read
A poster of captured fugitive Badru Abdul Aziz Saleh. [US Embassy].

A Kenyan national wanted by the United States for alleged narcotics and wildlife trafficking has been apprehended following a tip-off to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Badru Abdul Aziz Saleh was captured on Monday following a multiagency effort by US and local law enforcement, just four days after the US Department of State announced a reward of Sh116 million ($1 million) for information leading to his arrest.

According to the US Embassy, Saleh was on the run alongside another Kenyan, Abdi Hussein Ahmed, who is still at large, for his alleged involvement in an international organized criminal network that trafficked wildlife from Africa and sought to traffic illicit drugs to the US.

 

Wanted fugitive Abdi Hussein Ahmed. [US Embassy]

The two allegedly conspired to distribute approximately 10 kilograms of heroin, tonnes of ivory valued at more than Sh817m ($7 million) and smuggle 190Kgs of rhinoceros horns. 

KEEP READING

“We welcome the news that Aziz Saleh has been captured.  This would not have been possible without the public’s support.  Abdi Hussein Ahmed is still out there, and I continue to appeal to the public for information leading to his arrest,” said US Embassy Chargé d'Affaires, a.i. Eric Kneedler.

Speaking about the hunt for Saleh and Ahmed on May 26, Kneedler lauded efforts to combat wildlife and drug trafficking saying the US and Kenya will continue to collaborate to combat transnational crimes affecting both countries.

“Eradicating drug and wildlife trafficking are priorities of the Biden Administration. We are grateful for the continued partnership of the Government of Kenya to capture and arrest members of these criminal networks,” said Kneedler.

Saleh is in police custody in Nairobi.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Flip-flopping Kalonzo keeps cards close to his chest ahead of polls
Kalonzo left for Europe after declaring his bid with nothing much heard from his side except that he is negotiating to get back to Azimio but with some conditions that he insists have to be met.
Propagandists twisting Rigathi's words to gain political mileage
Goebbelists have accused Rigathi Gachagua of calling for the “killing” of blue-chip companies like mobile operator Safaricom.

MOST READ

Rich display as Uhuru Gardens opens to public
Rich display as Uhuru Gardens opens to public

NATIONAL

By Jacinta Mutura

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Fred Matiang'i to chair security meeting on elections preparedness

By David Njaaga | 1 hour ago

Fred Matiang'i to chair security meeting on elections preparedness
Govt paying close attention to areas prone to political violence, Matiang'i

By Stephanie Wangari | 1 hour ago

Govt paying close attention to areas prone to political violence, Matiang'i
Integrity crisis: EACC has its work cut out to clear backlog of cases

By Frankline Sunday | 5 hours ago

Integrity crisis: EACC has its work cut out to clear backlog of cases
Kenyan Ivory kingpin pleads guilty to charges in a US court

By Daniel Wesangula | 5 hours ago

Kenyan Ivory kingpin pleads guilty to charges in a US court

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC