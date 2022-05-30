Rabai MP William Kamoti is dead
NATIONAL
By
George Maringa and Marion Kithi
| May 30th 2022 | 1 min read
Rabai Member of Parliament William Kamoti Mwamkale died last night in a road accident along Maziwa – Mombasa – Malindi highway.
Klilifi North OCPD Jonathan Koech said the accident occurred around 9.00pm on Sunday.
Koech said the driver also sustained some injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
According to the police, his car rolled into a ditch after swerving to avoid colliding with an oncoming truck.
The ODM legislator is said to have earlier presented his nomination credentials to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).
Ganze MP Teddy Mwambire said the deceased had been cleared by the IEBC to contest on an ODM ticket.
Kamoti, a trained lawyer, was first elected MP for Rabai constituency in 2013. At the time, the constituency had just been created under the new constitution.
