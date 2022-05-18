Video: When Bishop Gilbert Deya cheated on his wife "to avoid prostate cancer"
NATIONAL
By
Jael Musumba
| May 18th 2022 | 1 min read
How far would you go to protect yourself from prostate cancer?
For controversial Bishop Gilbert Deya, he opted to cheat on his wife to avoid it.
Speaking to Standard Digital during an exclusive interview in 2019, Deya said he was in England for 15 years and “could not be (sic) without a woman”.
KEEP READING
Share this story
RELATED VIDEOS
When Africans asked for COVID shots, they didn't get them. Now they don't want themOnly 17% of Africa's 1.3 billion population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 - versus above 70% in some countries
Siaya Gov. race: Charles Owino leaves Gumbo midway, returns to police serviceFormer Police spokesperson Charles Owino has withdrawn his candidature as the running mate of Nicholas Gumbo in the Siaya governor’s race.
MOST READ
Man shot six times in broad daylight at Mirema, Kasarani identified
COUNTIES
By Kamore Maina
- Why Raila campaign team owes no artist anything- MCSK boss
POLITICS
- Governor aspirants pick and drop running mates in surprise moves
POLITICS
- Djibouti team: Alliance key to tackle Lamu Port issues
COAST
- Ruto downplays Karua choice, says Azimio will mutilate law
POLITICS
- I'm taking a break from politics, Kithure Kindiki says after running mate loss
POLITICS