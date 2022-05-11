× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
2022 Election:

Magoha says 1, 500 primary schools will host junior secondary students

NATIONAL
By Winfrey Owino | May 11th 2022 | 2 min read

Education CS Prof. Gorge Magoha and Fred Ekiru who joined form one at Kapsabet Boys high school, Nandi County. [Edward Kosut, Standard]

Some 1,500 primary schools have been authorised to host junior secondary students by the Ministry of Education, CS George Magoha says.

This comes at a time when the Competency-based Curriculum pioneer class is preparing to write their final Grade six examinations at the end of the year.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 11, Magoha also revealed that students joining junior secondary are to be hosted in both day and boarding secondary schools.

“The Ministry has identified 1,500 primary schools that will host junior secondary schools because they have adequate learning and teaching facilities and land for physical expansion. Some of these schools will be developed further to have a full-fledged secondary wing in the future,” Magoha said.

KEEP READING

Then went on “The Ministry of Education wishes to clarify that junior Secondary School will be offered in both boarding and day secondary schools across the country under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC),”.

CS Magoha has also said that the ministry was constructing some 1, 000 classrooms and rolled out training for teachers. Officials in the education ministry have also urged private institutions to independently out up junior secondary school facilities.

“The government is constructing 10,000 classrooms in schools across the country. In addition, the Government has rolled out training for secondary school teachers to prepare them to handle learners who will be transitioning from Primary to Junior Secondary School next year,” Mgoha’s statement read in part. 

The CS has reiterated that implementation of CBC and transition from primary to junior secondary and later the senior secondary school is based on the recommendations of the Taskforce that he appointed in 2019 and which concluded and handed over its report to President Uhuru Kenyatta in February 2021.

