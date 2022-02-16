× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

My speech was informal, Ruto speaks after ‘no cows in DRC' remarks

NATIONAL
By Winfrey Owino | February 16th 2022

Deputy President William Ruto was blasted over his remarks on DRC. [File, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto has defended himself after the no cows’ in DRC remarks emerged online, saying his speech was "informal".

Ruto trended on Twitter for the better part of Tuesday evening after remarks he made at a past event surfaced online when one of the DRC senators, Francine Muyumba, lambasted him over the remarks he made about the central African nation.

Through his official communication pointman, Hussein Mohamed, the Deputy President has said that he used the phrase to put emphasis on the size of the opportunity to a local audience.

“My speech was informal, and my use of certain effects was purely to underscore the magnitude of the opportunity and the urgency of the moment to a local audience. It was not intended to be disrespectful in any way,” Hussein’s statement read in part.

KEEP READING

Then added, “I regret any misunderstanding that may have arisen on account of my speech, and take this opportunity to assure the government and people of the DRC of my profound admiration and high regard”.

 

 

Hussein also confirmed that the DP made the remarks on Monday, where he was addressing dairy producers on the existing demand by the DRC.  

Minutes before his statement, ODM party leader Raila Odinga had asked him to apologise for saying DRC has no cow, adding that his sentiments on DRC could spark a diplomatic tiff that is not good for Kenya.

“Ruto’s attack on DRC is a manifestation of a reckless lack of vision and foresight; a pathetic failure to see where opportunities abound for Kenya, DRC produces,” Raila said

Prior to that, Kenyan Ambassador to DRC George Masafu said the DP’s remarks attracted negative reactions among the business community in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nairobi on February 16, Masafu said that the embassy had communicated to the Omamo-led ministry about the effects of the Deputy President’s remarks.

“The embassy reassures the government and people of DRC that the government of Kenya will continue encouraging the citizens of partnerships especially at this historic moment when the DRC prepares to join the East African Community,” the letter read in part.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

The mountain and its eruption
Gold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of Africa
Gold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of Africa

MOST READ

List of services NTSA has suspended
List of services NTSA has suspended

NATIONAL

By Stephanie Wangari

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Kemsa woes, the long winding road to sanity

By Mercy Kahenda | 8 hours ago

Kemsa woes, the long winding road to sanity
When John Serut’s daughter asked Kenyans for help

By Brian Okoth | 8 hours ago

When John Serut’s daughter asked Kenyans for help
Industrialisation CAS David Osiany's father dies

By PSCU | 12 hours ago

Industrialisation CAS David Osiany's father dies
Former Mt Elgon MP John Serut dies at 67

By Stephanie Wangari | 13 hours ago

Former Mt Elgon MP John Serut dies at 67

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC