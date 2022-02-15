× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Villagers recount recovery gone awry before gas tanker explosion

NATIONAL
By George Njunge | February 15th 2022

Villagers thronged the scene and assessed the damage caused by the fire. [George Njunge, Standard]

Residents of the sleepy Kamirithu and Tharuni villages counted themselves lucky to be alive after the explosion of a liquefied petroleum gas tanker on Maai Mahiu road on Sunday.

The villagers thronged the scene and assessed the damage caused by the fire. Blue gum trees bordering the road were completely burnt and what remained were bare tree trunks. 

Napier grass and banana plantations in nearby farms were also consumed by the raging flames.

The fire also burnt down a fence that is approximately 400 metres from the road. Pieces of burnt rubber and metal were in the farms about 200 metres from the scene of the accident, an indication of the magnitude of the explosion.

KEEP READING

Villagers from Kamirithu and Tharuni villages at the scene of February 13's LPG tanker explosion. [George Njunge, Standard]

Njogu Kaguongo, 40, whose house is about 300 metres from the road said that accidents are common along that road and mostly involve heavy commercial vehicles that tip over on the stretch between Kamandura and Maai Mahiu.

Njogu narrated that when he woke up and found an LPG truck had tipped over a few meters from his house he knew disaster was imminent.

“I was concerned and even went to the scene but I quickly moved to a safe distance because I knew there could be a disaster. “More people thronged the scene probably looking for something to cart away and I kept shouting at them to move away,” he said.

When the crane arrived, he hoped that the recovery would end without an incident.

Burnt-out section of a truck at the scene. [George Njunge, Standard]

“I was standing by my fence watching and suddenly as the crane lifted the tank for barely a foot or two, the tank started to rotate and that is when I saw some smoke before the loud explosion which pushed the tank for about 100 metres,” Njogu said.

Joseph Matheri said he was at the nearby Kamirithu village when he heard an explosion and then saw balls of fire.

“It was like a movie scene. I run for safety then went to see what was happening since I was on the leeward side of the accident scene. I was met with cries and balls of fire that consumed everything in its path,” he said.

Matheri concurred with Njogu that accidents involving trucks are common along the Mai Mahiu road.

NTSA officials and police at the scene to assess the extent of the damage?. [George Njunge, Standard]

“I would like the authorities starting with our chief to educate our people on dangers of rushing to accident scenes,” he said.

“Our people were literally courting death, liquified gas is not to be joked with and if it explodes, it can flatten these two villages easily.”

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Raila leaves it to court to decide Chebukati's fate
As the country prepares for the 2022 polls, the case seeks to revisit Supreme Court orders requiring IEBC to open the servers.
Ngilu: Kalonzo must join Azimio coalition or fall
Charity Ngilu traces her relationship with ODM leader to 1990s when the country was fighting for change.

MOST READ

'Men's conference cancelled', chairman Jackson Kibor unwell
'Men's conference cancelled', chairman Jackson Kibor unwell

NATIONAL

By Stephanie Wangari

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Valentine's Day: Pressures of shopping for romance

By The Conversation and Reuters | 8 hours ago

Valentine's Day: Pressures of shopping for romance
All eyes on IEBC as envoys demand free and fair elections

By Jacob Ngetich | 8 hours ago

All eyes on IEBC as envoys demand free and fair elections
Man seeks to stop IEBC from barring non-graduates

By Paul Ogemba | 8 hours ago

Man seeks to stop IEBC from barring non-graduates
Why Gicheru’s date with ICC will be DP William Ruto’s trial by extension

By Kamau Muthoni | 8 hours ago

Why Gicheru’s date with ICC will be DP William Ruto’s trial by extension

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC