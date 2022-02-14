× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Dennis Itumbi was a radical since childhood, mother reveals

NATIONAL
By Jane Mugambi | February 14th 2022

 

Deputy President William Ruto's digital strategic officer Dennis Itumbi. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto's digital strategic officer Dennis Itumbi was a radical; since childhood, his mother Catherine Wanjiku has revealed.

Wanjiku who made the revelation at Kitharaini ACK in Gichugu during Itumbi's thanksgiving ceremony said Itumbi could get involved in strikes in every school he attended and that she has learnt to understand her son.

At one point, Wanjiku said, Itumbi was expelled from his school for resigning as a  prefect because he did not support the school's policies.

"Dennis has been a rebel all through. He would be in strikes in all schools he attended, so with this I was not surprised, but I did not think he would be in harm's way," said Wanjiku.

She added "Let us release Dennis as we continue to pray, I have fought for years, I have to say that Dennis was born that way I have to take in as a mother" she added.

The blogger's father Patrick Itumbi blessed him and encouraged him to be strong even he continues with his activism and defending what is right.

 He narrated the ordeal the family went through when his son was abducted saying he was heading to Nairobi when he received news about Itumbi's abduction and how their car broke down, forcing them to hire a taxi amid confusion.

He revealed that the thanksgiving ceremony was scheduled to take place two days before his abduction and the family agonised at the coincidence that arose.

"The abductors wanted to kill my son, we were tortured and agonized," he added.

 Deputy president's brother David Ruto described Dennis as a man who has transformed the DP's leadership where youths have been incorporated.

He added that Dennis through the radical movement has reached many youths and convinced them to join UDA party.

It is not in vain to be part of a movement where everyone can achieve his dreams" Ruto's brother added.

The event was attended by UDA's top notch officials who included the Party's national elections chairman Anthony Mwaura, UDA's member of National Executive Council Edward Muriu, MPs Goerge Koimburi (Juja and Njuguna Ka Wanjiku (Kiambaa) Jane Kihara (Naivasha) among others who described Itumbi as a brave and trusted lieutenant in Ruto's camp.

"Cowards die each and every day but courageous men die once. We will continue supporting you to defend what is right for society," Muriu added. 

