MCAs seeking parliamentary seats not required to resign by Feb 9- IEBC

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Members of County Assembly eyeing parliamentary seats are not required to resign by close of business today, the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has said.

They must however submit their resignation letters before submitting their nomination papers to the IEBC in April.

The commission’s Chair Wafula Chebukati clarified in a statement Wednesday that this was in accordance with Article 99(2) (d) of the Kenya 2010 Constitution and Section 43(5) and (6) of the Elections Act.

Debate has been rife on social webs whether MCAs intending to vie for a Member of Parliament post should step down by February 9, as is required by the law.

But, Chebukati cited court cases like in the case of Kennedy Irungu and Martin Njuguna Ngugi vs Mary Waithera Njoroge.

Court on May 4, 2021, ruled that “a sitting president, MP, Governor or an MCA who intends to vie for any position in the 2022 General Election, upon the expiry of the current electoral cycle, need not resign before the Election.”

Another case before court on October 7, 2020, involving Kungu Waibara vs Ann Wanjiku Kibe and IEBC, held that the election Wanjiku Kibe who at the time was a sitting MCA contesting an MP seat was in violation of the Constitution.

Kungú Waibara wanted Wanjiku’s win nullified on grounds that she did not resign as Kiambu county MCA six months before she vied for the parliamentary seat.

Waibara won round one and round two of the case in the High Court and in the Court of Appeal respectively, but Kibe moved to the Supreme Court where the case is awaiting final determination.

Article 99 (2) (d) of the Constitution states that a person is disqualified from being elected a member of Parliament if the person is a member of a county assembly.

