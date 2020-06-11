Presidents Uhuru and Kagame commit to ending conflicts in Horn of Africa
By PSCU
February 3rd 2022
Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta met Rwanda’s Paul Kagame at State House, Nairobi Thursday.
The two leaders committed to working together to find lasting solutions to conflicts facing Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan and Somalia, saying Kenya and Rwanda will continue to play a leading role in promoting dialogue and peace amongst the warring parties.
Kagame was in the country on a working visit.
I had a brief but very productive working visit with President Uhuru Kenyatta in Nairobi today morning. Now back home! I like it this way- 1hr to N'bi 1hr back to Kgl. 1hr+ discussion 1hr from airport to S/H and back to a/port. A lot was covered !!! :)— Paul Kagame (@PaulKagame) February 3, 2022
They also discussed a wide range of areas of cooperation between the two countries including trade, transport and emerging issues concerning the region and the continent.
On trade, President Kenyatta said Rwanda’s strategic position in the region makes it an important trading partner to Kenya especially as a gateway to the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and the wider Great Lakes Region market.
He welcomed Rwanda’s move to re-open its Gatuna border with Uganda, saying it will ease the movement of goods and people between the two neighbouring countries.
To enhance the bilateral trade between the two countries, President Kenyatta called on Rwanda to diversify its imports from Kenya and continue taking advantage of the improved services at the Port of Mombasa to facilitate the movement of goods.
The Kenyan leader assured his Rwandan counterpart of Kenya’s commitment to ensuring the two countries collaborate in championing the ideals of the East African Community for the benefit of the people of the region.
