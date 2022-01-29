PHOTOS: Raila Odinga visits in-laws in Murang’a
By The Standard
| January 29th 2022
Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga on Saturday, January 29, visited his in-laws in Kandara, Murang’a County.
Raila was accompanied to his in-laws’ place by his son, Raila Odinga Junior, who is married to a member of the Kandara family.
Junior’s wife, Yvonne Wambui-Odinga, received the ODM chief’s family at around 10am Saturday.
Also present, was Wambui’s mother, Susan Gachukia.
Wambui’s grandparents, Daniel Gachukia, 93, and Eddah Gachukia, 85, said they were happy to welcome the Odingas to their home.
Raila Odinga was accompanied to Kandara, Murang’a by Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.
The former Prime Minister’s in-law, Daniel, 93, is the founder of Riara Group of Schools and the Riara University.
Raila Odinga Junior and Yvonne Wambui exchanged wedding vows on September 3, 2011 at the Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club in Nairobi.
The ceremony was attended by, among others, late President Daniel Moi, late Environment minister John Michuki and former Health minister Anyang Nyong’o, who is the current Kisumu Governor.
“Love is very, very important… to them (Raila Junior and Yvonne Wambui), and to all Kenyans,” said Moi during his speech at the wedding.
Raila Junior and Yvonne Wambui welcomed a son on August 25 last year.
