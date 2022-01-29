× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
PHOTOS: Raila Odinga visits in-laws in Murang’a

NATIONAL
By The Standard | January 29th 2022

Raila Odinga catching up with Daniel Gachukia when he visited him at his Murang’a home this morning. [Courtesy]

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga on Saturday, January 29, visited his in-laws in Kandara, Murang’a County.

Raila was accompanied to his in-laws’ place by his son, Raila Odinga Junior, who is married to a member of the Kandara family.

Raila Odinga and his son Junior chatting with Daniel Gachukia. Looking on is Susan Gachukia, the mother of Junior’s wife, Yvonne Wambui. [Courtesy]

Junior’s wife, Yvonne Wambui-Odinga, received the ODM chief’s family at around 10am Saturday.

KEEP READING

Also present, was Wambui’s mother, Susan Gachukia.

Wambui’s grandparents, Daniel Gachukia, 93, and Eddah Gachukia, 85, said they were happy to welcome the Odingas to their home.

Prof. Eddah Gachukia speaking with Raila Odinga when he visited her Murang’a home on January 29, 2022. [Courtesy]

Raila Odinga was accompanied to Kandara, Murang’a by Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

The former Prime Minister’s in-law, Daniel, 93, is the founder of Riara Group of Schools and the Riara University.

Raila Odinga Junior and Yvonne Wambui exchanged wedding vows on September 3, 2011 at the Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club in Nairobi.

Raila Junior and Yvonne Wambui wedded on September 3, 2011.  They welcomed a son on August 25, 2021. [File, Standard]

The ceremony was attended by, among others, late President Daniel Moi, late Environment minister John Michuki and former Health minister Anyang Nyong’o, who is the current Kisumu Governor.

“Love is very, very important… to them (Raila Junior and Yvonne Wambui), and to all Kenyans,” said Moi during his speech at the wedding.

From left: Daniel Gachukia, Kahiu Gachukia, Raila Odinga, Mathew Ng’ethe and Wanjema Njau during Odinga's family visit to the Gachukia family. [Courtesy]

Raila Junior and Yvonne Wambui welcomed a son on August 25 last year.

Share this story

RECOMMENDED NEWS
