Slain football fan Isaac Juma talked of threats to his life last year

Isaac Juma was fatally hacked on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. [File, Standard]

Popular Harambee Stars and AFC Leopards fan Isaac Juma had, in April last year, alerted the public that his life was in danger.

Juma, 58, was hacked to death at 9pm on Wednesday, January 26 in Mumias, Kakamega County, nine months since he raised the alarm about threats on his life.

His second wife, Farida Juma, told The Standard on Thursday that a close relative of Juma wanted him dead to “permanently bring to an end a land dispute that had lasted several years”.

In the April 2021 exclusive interview with The Standard, Juma said one of his close family members wanted to grab his two-acre parcel of land, which he’d inherited from his parents.

“Whenever I leave Kakamega for sporting activities, they usually try to transfer the land ownership to their names,” he said at the time.

“I stood my ground and protected my land. Consequently, I’ve received numerous death threats. At one point, those eyeing my land crafted and circulated a rumour claiming I was dead. They’ve done everything possible to try grab and sell my land,” he said.

Juma said that in 2019, while cheering Harambee Stars away from home, his five cows were stolen and sold.

He, however, did not file formal complaints about the threats on his life, or the theft of his cows.

Mumias West Sub-County Police Commander Stephen Muoni said Juma was accosted by two panga-wielding men at his home in Mumias West on Wednesday night, and hacked to death thereafter.

Muoni said Juma’s brother and son rushed out when they heard a commotion, only to find him lying in a pool of blood.

“Preliminary investigations suggest he was killed over a land dispute,” said Muoni.

Juma’s body was taken to Butere Funeral Home.

The late Juma was a constant feature on the spectator stands, dancing animatedly, with Harambee Stars or AFC Leopards theme-colours painted all over his body. His choice of painting depended on which of the two teams was on the pitch that day.

On several occasions, he’d carry Kenya’s national flag to the stadium whenever Harambee Stars was playing.

Prior to shifting allegiance to AFC Leopards, Juma was a supporter of Kakamega Homeboyz.

He will be buried at his Ebuyenjere Village home in South Wanga after family completes funeral plans.

The late Juma earned a living from supporting football clubs at a fee, newspaper vending, among other jobs.

He is survived by two wives and ten children.

