× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Renowned Kenyan football fan Isaac Juma Onyango is dead.

NATIONAL
By Robert Amalemba | January 27th 2022
Isaac Juma waving the kenyan flag during Mashujaa day Celebration at Afraha stadium in Nakuru on October 10, 2016. [File Standard]

Popular football fan Isaac Juma ,56, was allegedly hacked to death last night by unknown people at his family home in Rukaya village, Mumias, Kakamega County

“They killed him at around 9 pm,” said his second sife Farida Juma. 

According to Faridah, Juma has had a long feud with one of his neighbours over a plot of land.

Isaac Juma at Afraha stadium in Nakuru on Jamhuri day in 2015. [File, Standard]

Mumias West OCPD Stephen Muoni confirmed Juma’s death, adding that one of the two key suspects has since been arrested in relation to the incident as a manhunt for the other continues.

"We may as well arraign him today depending on how fast our investigations materialises," said Muoni.

KEEP READING

"He was in his house when he heard a commotion in his sheep pen. Going out together with his son and brother the two men hacked Juma to death as his son and brother narrowly escaped," added the OCPD.

Juma’s body has since been moved to Butere Sub County Hospital.

The late football fan left behind 10 children and two wives. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

 

Juma,56, relocated to his ancestral land in Mumias from Nakuru where he used to work as a newspaper vendor.

Juma was the third born in a family of four. He had a younger brother and two elder sisters

The late football fan left behind 10 children and two wives- Christina Juma with who he had four children. Faridah has six children

In 2011, Juma was awarded the KPL Chairman’s lifetime achievement award (KPL FOYA) for his contribution to football fanatism.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Equatorial Guinea edge Mali on penalties to advance at Cup of Nations
Equatorial Guinea continued their giantkilling run with a 6-5 penalty shootout victory over Mali after a goalless draw in their Africa Cup of Nations
Blinken holds talks with China's Wang on Ukraine risks
Blinken spoke to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlighting global security and the economic risks that could stem from further Russian aggression.

MOST READ

Man arrested over death of four-month old daughter
Man arrested over death of four-month old daughter

CENTRAL

By Boniface Gikandi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Court told Jowie shot himself but claimed robbers attacked him

By Paul Ogemba | 1 hour ago

Court told Jowie shot himself but claimed robbers attacked him
From corporate world to politics: Keroche CEO picks UDA in Nakuru race

By Antony Gitonga | 1 hour ago

From corporate world to politics: Keroche CEO picks UDA in Nakuru race
Medical students facing shortage of bodies for training on anatomy

By Jacinta Mutura | 1 hour ago

Medical students facing shortage of bodies for training on anatomy
Eyes on top guns as fight for Nairobi governor's seat takes shape

By Josphat Thiong’o | 1 hour ago

Eyes on top guns as fight for Nairobi governor's seat takes shape

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC