Renowned Kenyan football fan Isaac Juma Onyango is dead.

Isaac Juma waving the kenyan flag during Mashujaa day Celebration at Afraha stadium in Nakuru on October 10, 2016. [File Standard]

Popular football fan Isaac Juma ,56, was allegedly hacked to death last night by unknown people at his family home in Rukaya village, Mumias, Kakamega County

“They killed him at around 9 pm,” said his second sife Farida Juma.

According to Faridah, Juma has had a long feud with one of his neighbours over a plot of land.

Isaac Juma at Afraha stadium in Nakuru on Jamhuri day in 2015. [File, Standard]

Mumias West OCPD Stephen Muoni confirmed Juma’s death, adding that one of the two key suspects has since been arrested in relation to the incident as a manhunt for the other continues.

"We may as well arraign him today depending on how fast our investigations materialises," said Muoni.

"He was in his house when he heard a commotion in his sheep pen. Going out together with his son and brother the two men hacked Juma to death as his son and brother narrowly escaped," added the OCPD.

Juma's body has since been moved to Butere Sub County Hospital. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Juma,56, relocated to his ancestral land in Mumias from Nakuru where he used to work as a newspaper vendor.

Juma was the third born in a family of four. He had a younger brother and two elder sisters

The late football fan left behind 10 children and two wives- Christina Juma with who he had four children. Faridah has six children

In 2011, Juma was awarded the KPL Chairman’s lifetime achievement award (KPL FOYA) for his contribution to football fanatism.

