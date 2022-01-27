Renowned Kenyan football fan Isaac Juma Onyango is dead.
NATIONAL
By Robert Amalemba
| January 27th 2022
Popular football fan Isaac Juma ,56, was allegedly hacked to death last night by unknown people at his family home in Rukaya village, Mumias, Kakamega County
“They killed him at around 9 pm,” said his second sife Farida Juma.
According to Faridah, Juma has had a long feud with one of his neighbours over a plot of land.
Mumias West OCPD Stephen Muoni confirmed Juma’s death, adding that one of the two key suspects has since been arrested in relation to the incident as a manhunt for the other continues.
"We may as well arraign him today depending on how fast our investigations materialises," said Muoni.
KEEP READING
- Former Leopards captain Imbalambala to undergo six-month rehabilitation at Kenya Society for the Blind
- Journalist Nyakundi joins FKF Presidency race
- Ex Harambee Stars tactician Adel Amrouche tells Kenyans to elect visionary leaders in the forthcoming football election
- Another year of false hopes from Harambee Stars; and true to form, it ended in anguish
"He was in his house when he heard a commotion in his sheep pen. Going out together with his son and brother the two men hacked Juma to death as his son and brother narrowly escaped," added the OCPD.
Juma’s body has since been moved to Butere Sub County Hospital.
Juma,56, relocated to his ancestral land in Mumias from Nakuru where he used to work as a newspaper vendor.
Juma was the third born in a family of four. He had a younger brother and two elder sisters
The late football fan left behind 10 children and two wives- Christina Juma with who he had four children. Faridah has six children
In 2011, Juma was awarded the KPL Chairman’s lifetime achievement award (KPL FOYA) for his contribution to football fanatism.
RELATED VIDEOS
Equatorial Guinea edge Mali on penalties to advance at Cup of NationsEquatorial Guinea continued their giantkilling run with a 6-5 penalty shootout victory over Mali after a goalless draw in their Africa Cup of Nations
Blinken holds talks with China's Wang on Ukraine risksBlinken spoke to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlighting global security and the economic risks that could stem from further Russian aggression.
MOST READ
Man arrested over death of four-month old daughter
CENTRAL
- Nakuru woman sues husband over Sh10 million gift from father-in-law
RIFT VALLEY
By Daniel Chege
- Kabogo to face Baba Yao, Nyoro in race for governor
POLITICS
- No Kenyan among 18 Africa’s richest people on Forbes
AFRICA
By Brian Okoth
- Woman dies after she and her aunt were raped in Nyandarua
CENTRAL
By Fred Kagonye
- Musalia Mudavadi pulled a fast one, the ANC boss’ political advisor says
NATIONAL