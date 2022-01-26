× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

CS Mucheru: Why details of some government contracts remain undisclosed

NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru | January 26th 2022

ICT Youth and Innovation CS Joe Mucheru. [Samson Wire. Standard]

Details of several government contracts may not be made public due to non-disclosure agreements, ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has said.

In an interview with Spice FM Wednesday, Mucheru said some contracts are signed with confidential clauses, which makes it impossible for the government to share details publicly.

He referenced the Standard Gauge Railway infrastructure project between Kenya and China, which has been bound by secrecy since its inception.

“Say, we were given a better deal than another country and China doesn’t want that country to know, and we go ahead and publish that info., we will not secure other deals in the future because we can’t keep secrets,” Mucheru said.

KEEP READING

About a fortnight ago, Kenya declined to make public contents of the SGR contracts, saying they have non-disclosure clauses.  

“Those could be the reasons why Kenya has agreed to keep this a secret,” the ICT CS noted.

He, however, added that in the spirit of openness and transparency, persons interested in applying for government tenders or seeking more information can visit tenders.go.ke, managed by the National Treasury.

“Visit the tenders.go.ke website and you will see what the tenders are, who is bidding, who won and even details of which committee decided.”

President Uhuru Kenyatta had, in 2018, in a televised address promised to make the contents of the SGR contract public, but advised against it after consultations. 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Gold mines render hundreds homeless
At least ten houses have caved in due to mining activities amid calls for probe into claims that deaths are not reported.
Which beast killed conservationist who dined with lions?
In his confession, Ekai said he attacked the woman for failing to pay him after digging a hole for two weeks.

MOST READ

Mystery of body of Embu-based DCI officer found 400km away near Iten
Mystery of body of Embu-based DCI officer found 400km away near Iten

NATIONAL

By Christopher Kipsang and Faith Kutere

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Which beast killed conservationist who dined with lions?

By Amos Kareithi | 34 minutes ago

Which beast killed conservationist who dined with lions?
Musalia Mudavadi's nightmares at the Nakuru police cells

By Amos Kareithi | 1 hour ago

Musalia Mudavadi's nightmares at the Nakuru police cells
Jan. 11 outage: Three top Kenya Power managers face sabotage charges

By Fidelis Kabunyi | 4 hours ago

Jan. 11 outage: Three top Kenya Power managers face sabotage charges
How lost ID almost implicated guard in Monica Kimani murder case

By Paul Ogemba | 7 hours ago

How lost ID almost implicated guard in Monica Kimani murder case

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC