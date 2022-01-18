× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Jimi Wanjigi arrested after 18-hour siege, taken to Kamukunji Police Station

NATIONAL
By Emmanuel Too | January 18th 2022

Police officers using sledgehammers to break into Jimi Wanjigi’s office. [Screengrab]

After 18 hours of siege by police, businessman Jimi Wanjigi came out of his Kwacha offices in Westlands, Nairobi at 5:15pm Tuesday.

He was, thereafter, bundled into a waiting police vehicle and driven to Kamukunji Police Station.

The businessman surrendered after police attempted to use sledgehammers to break into his offices, where he’d been holed from 11:30pm on Monday.

KEEP READING

A contingent of more than 20 anti-terror and regular police officers had camped outside the tycoon’s offices, citing an arrest warrant against the businessman.

Authorities claim an illegal land deal, which Wanjigi is allegedly linked to, led to the 18-hour police action that came to a close on Tuesday evening.

Wanjigi, however, claims his political stance could have led to his woes.

The tycoon alleges that his opposition of Raila Odinga’s presidential candidature birthed his predicaments, allegations vehemently denied by Odinga’s spokesperson Dennis Onyango.

The Standard was earlier informed that disputed gun ownership might have led to the police raid.

Jimi Wanjigi’s lawyer said he had obtained a court order stopping police or the Director of Public Prosecutions from arresting or initiating any legal action against him.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Top KANU official tells off Atwoli over bid to join Azimio la Umoja
The Cotu boss vowed to lead party members into Azimio la Umoja Movement.
Trial of former Manchester United player Giggs delayed until August
The trial of former Manchester United soccer player Ryan Giggs has been delayed to August 8 due to a lack of court space, the BBC reported after a he

MOST READ

Woman bought cake, wrote five-page suicide note before killing self and two children
Woman bought cake, wrote five-page suicide note before killing self and two children

CENTRAL

By Ndungu Gachane

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Appellate judges erred on presidential immunity, court hears

By Betty Njeru | 4 hours ago

Appellate judges erred on presidential immunity, court hears
Late Cohen's sister wants widow barred from using surname

By Paul Ogemba | 5 hours ago

Late Cohen's sister wants widow barred from using surname
Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi: Why I can’t support Raila Odinga

By Stephanie Wangari | 5 hours ago

Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi: Why I can’t support Raila Odinga
Why the police raided Jimi Wanjigi's offices

By Kamore Maina | 6 hours ago

Why the police raided Jimi Wanjigi's offices

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC