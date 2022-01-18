Jimi Wanjigi arrested after 18-hour siege, taken to Kamukunji Police Station
NATIONAL
By Emmanuel Too
| January 18th 2022
After 18 hours of siege by police, businessman Jimi Wanjigi came out of his Kwacha offices in Westlands, Nairobi at 5:15pm Tuesday.
He was, thereafter, bundled into a waiting police vehicle and driven to Kamukunji Police Station.
The businessman surrendered after police attempted to use sledgehammers to break into his offices, where he’d been holed from 11:30pm on Monday.
KEEP READING
A contingent of more than 20 anti-terror and regular police officers had camped outside the tycoon’s offices, citing an arrest warrant against the businessman.
Authorities claim an illegal land deal, which Wanjigi is allegedly linked to, led to the 18-hour police action that came to a close on Tuesday evening.
Wanjigi, however, claims his political stance could have led to his woes.
The tycoon alleges that his opposition of Raila Odinga’s presidential candidature birthed his predicaments, allegations vehemently denied by Odinga’s spokesperson Dennis Onyango.
The Standard was earlier informed that disputed gun ownership might have led to the police raid.
Jimi Wanjigi’s lawyer said he had obtained a court order stopping police or the Director of Public Prosecutions from arresting or initiating any legal action against him.
RELATED VIDEOS
Top KANU official tells off Atwoli over bid to join Azimio la UmojaThe Cotu boss vowed to lead party members into Azimio la Umoja Movement.
Trial of former Manchester United player Giggs delayed until AugustThe trial of former Manchester United soccer player Ryan Giggs has been delayed to August 8 due to a lack of court space, the BBC reported after a he
MOST READ
Woman bought cake, wrote five-page suicide note before killing self and two children
CENTRAL
- Ngirici rebrands campaign vehicles, says Ruto likely to lose
POLITICS
- Major showdowns in Central Rift as former MPs stage comebacks
RIFT VALLEY
- List of governors who attended Naivasha meeting in support of Raila presidential bid
POLITICS
- Ruto blames Raila after chaos rock his Jacaranda rally
POLITICS
- Raila, Muriithi and Peter Kenneth hold meeting at Atwoli’s home
POLITICS