Reprieve for George Kinoti in arrest and Kamiti imprisonment orders

NATIONAL
By Kamau Muthoni | December 15th 2021

DCI boss George Kinoti. [File, Standard]

The Court of Appeal has suspended an arrest warrant against DCI boss George Kinoti until April 1, 2022.

Justices Imaana Laibuta, Fatuma Sichale and Mbogholi Msagha said on Wednesday, December 15, that, in early April next year, they will rule on Kinoti’s appeal, challenging his four-month jailing by the High Court.

Kinoti had moved to the higher court, seeking to quash his jailing for refusing to return businessman Jimi Wanjigi’s guns after he was ordered to do so by the High Court.

Kinoti argued that the High Court refused to listen to his side of the story, which stated that he (Kinoti) was not the custodian of Jimi Wanjigi’s firearms, and that the Firearms Licensing Board should have been questioned.

