Kenya Power explains cause of major outage

NATIONAL
By Fred Kagonye | January 11th 2022

Kenya Power employees replacing old poles at Tombe area in Nyamira County on January 10, 2021. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Kenya Power says an outage in many parts of the country on Tuesday morning was caused by collapsed towers on Kiambere-Embakasi high voltage transmission line.

The company says restoration efforts are underway after the towers collapsed at 10:45am.

“An update on the restoration progress will be issued in due course,” said Kenya Power in a press statement.

Collapsed Kiambere power line. [Standard]

KEEP READING

Kenyans took to Twitter to express their frustration following the outage that affected different parts of the country.

Kenya Power topped Twitter trends, with at least 12,800 tweets posted in protest against the blackout. 

 

;
