Kenya Power explains cause of major outage

Kenya Power says an outage in many parts of the country on Tuesday morning was caused by collapsed towers on Kiambere-Embakasi high voltage transmission line.

The company says restoration efforts are underway after the towers collapsed at 10:45am.

Kenyans took to Twitter to express their frustration following the outage that affected different parts of the country.

Kenya Power topped Twitter trends, with at least 12,800 tweets posted in protest against the blackout.

2nd blackout in as many days. Kenya Power should have warned Kenyans that the 15% reduction in power bills also comes with a 15% reduction in supply. January 11, 2022

Kenya Power Used to be called KPLC... Kenya Paraffin Lights & Candles. It Still is... ???? — Elee Global ???????? (@EleeGlobal) January 10, 2022

