× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi granted Sh2m bail, ordered to report to DCI weekly

NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru | January 11th 2022
Meru Senator Mithika Linturi at Nakuru Court when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Edna Nyaloti. [Harun Wathari, Standard]

Court has granted Meru Senator Mithika Linturi a Sh2 million cash bail or Sh5 million conditional bond over alleged incitement remarks at a rally this past weekend.

Linturi is expected to report to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters in Kiambu County weekly.

The High Court in Nakuru has also ordered the Meru Senator not to contact or intimidate any witnesses in the case either by proxy or personally.

“His free speech rights are limited that he should not make any comments on the case under investigation,” Chief Magistrate Edna Nyaloti ruled Tuesday.

The matter came up for ruling yesterday, as Chief Magistrate Nyaloti ordered that Linturi remains in police custody pending her ruling today on an application by the State.

KEEP READING

On Monday, the prosecution stated that the utterances by the Senator “are likely to stir ethnic tension” and sought to detain him for seven days to conclude investigations.

The prosecution also argued that it had not been able to compile cyber-forensic analysis and statements were yet to be recorded from potential witnesses.

But Linturi’s defense lawyers accused State of delay tactics, arguing that the prosecution breached the Constitution by presenting the accused in court beyond the 24-hour limit.

“The Constitution is clear that an arrested person should be brought to court not more than 24 hours,” the Magistrate noted.

Linturi is facing charges of alleged incitement remarks he made during Deputy President William Ruto’s rally in Eldoret on Saturday.

He was arrested on Sunday morning in Eldoret and driven to Nakuru before being taken to the DCI offices in Nairobi. He was later returned to Kaptembwo Police Station where he spent the night.

 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Kitutu Chache MP Richard Onyonka arrested
Kitutu Chache MP Richard Onyonka faces hate speech allegations.
Basketball: Bungei back as Kenya Morans Preliminary Squad Named
The Kenya Basketball Federation has released a list of 20 players who are expected to report to camp in preparation for the 2023 World Cup qualifiers

MOST READ

Little-known man from Emusanda village wants to be 5th president at 75
Little-known man from Emusanda village wants to be 5th president at 75

NATIONAL

By Alexander Chagema

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Prayers ‘saved’ Leakey, who believed there was no God

By Amos Kareithi | 43 minutes ago

Prayers ‘saved’ Leakey, who believed there was no God
Kitutu Chache MP Richard Onyonka arrested

By Stephanie Wangari | 51 minutes ago

Kitutu Chache MP Richard Onyonka arrested
Leakey, always the colourful man, had ‘aide de camp’ at KWS

By Edward Indakwa | 4 hours ago

Leakey, always the colourful man, had ‘aide de camp’ at KWS
When Tanzania’s Julius Nyerere said a big NO to Richard Leakey

By Amos Kareithi | 1 day ago

When Tanzania’s Julius Nyerere said a big NO to Richard Leakey

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC