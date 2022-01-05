× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Interior CS Fred Matiang’i orders night curfew in Lamu after seven killed in attack

NATIONAL
By Winfrey Owino | January 5th 2022

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i says seven people were killed in the Monday morning attack in Lamu. [File, Standard]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i has ordered 30-day dusk to dawn curfew in parts of Lamu County following militia attacks in Widho Shopping Centre on Monday.

The order comes barely a day since security officials launched a manhunt for militants who attacked the area, killing seven people in the early morning attack. 

In a statement dated January 5, Matiang’i said that the curfew would take effect immediately.

“Incidences of criminal attacks that have led to the loss of seven (7) innocent lives have been reported in Widho Sub-location, Majembeni Location of Lamu County,” his statement read in part.

According to Matiang’i. the curfew would affect the following areas: Mukunumbi, Majembeni, Ndamwe, Mkunumbi location, Witu division, Pandanguo location, Binde Warinde location, Witu location, Hamasi location, Mpeketoni division, Bomani location, Pongwe location, Mpeketoni location, Bahari location, Mapenya location and Lamu Central Sub-county.

In addition, the CS says that the National Security Council has also directed the immediate deployment of a multi-agency security team to mop-up illegal firearms and activities in the affected areas.

“Residents in the Disturbed Areas are requested to cooperate with the Security agencies and to share information on suspicious persons and activities,” Matiang’i added.

Lamu County Commissioner Samson Macharia said the raiders attacked the sleepy village about 4am on Monday morning. He said the attackers did not steal anything from their victims.

Macharia said they were yet to establish the number of the assailants and motive. He however said it was highly likely to be linked to the Somali based Al-Shabaab militants.

Since 2014, Kenyan security forces have been battling an Al-Shabaab offshoot, Jeshi la Ayman believed to operate from the expansive Boni forest, located in Lamu County.

