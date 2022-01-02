President Uhuru Kenyatta mourns Dr Richard Leakey
NATIONAL
By Uhuru Kenyatta
| January 2nd 2022
I have this afternoon, Sunday January 2, 2022, received with deep sorrow the sad news of the passing away of Dr Richard Erskine Frere Leakey, Kenya's former Head of Public Service.
Dr Leakey, a globally renowned Kenyan paleoanthropologist and conservationist, has over the years served our country with distinction in several public service roles among them as Director of the National Museums of Kenya and Chairman of the Kenya Wildlife Service Board of Directors.
Besides his distinguished career in the public service, Dr Leakey is celebrated for his prominent role in Kenya's vibrant civil society where he founded and successfully ran a number of institutions among them the conservation organization WildlifeDirect.
On behalf of the people of Kenya, my family and on my own behalf, I send heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the family, friends and associates of Dr. Richard Leakey during this difficult period of mourning.
May God the Almighty grant the soul of Dr Richard Leakey eternal rest.
KEEP READING
Former Head of Public Service Richard Leakey dies at 77Dr Leakey's death was confirmed by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday evening
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
