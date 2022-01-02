× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

President Uhuru Kenyatta mourns Dr Richard Leakey

NATIONAL
By Uhuru Kenyatta | January 2nd 2022
The late Dr Richard Erskine Frere Leakey. [Courtesy]

I have this afternoon, Sunday January 2, 2022, received with deep sorrow the sad news of the passing away of Dr Richard Erskine Frere Leakey, Kenya's former Head of Public Service.

Dr Leakey, a globally renowned Kenyan paleoanthropologist and conservationist, has over the years served our country with distinction in several public service roles among them as Director of the National Museums of Kenya and Chairman of the Kenya Wildlife Service Board of Directors.

Besides his distinguished career in the public service, Dr Leakey is celebrated for his prominent role in Kenya's vibrant civil society where he founded and successfully ran a number of institutions among them the conservation organization WildlifeDirect.

On behalf of the people of Kenya, my family and on my own behalf, I send heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the family, friends and associates of Dr. Richard Leakey during this difficult period of mourning.

May God the Almighty grant the soul of Dr Richard Leakey eternal rest.  

KEEP READING

Share this story
Former Head of Public Service Richard Leakey dies at 77
Dr Leakey's death was confirmed by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday evening
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Uhuru: 2022 will have four academic terms
Uhuru: 2022 will have four academic terms

EDUCATION

By Brian Okoth

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Former Head of Public Service Richard Leakey dies at 77

By Mireri Junior | 45 minutes ago

Former Head of Public Service Richard Leakey dies at 77
Charles Njonjo: The Dapper Machiavelli

By Wallace Kantai | 2 hours ago

Charles Njonjo: The Dapper Machiavelli
Kalonzo’s communications team calls out Mutua over Pauline’s fake death report

By Mireri Junior | 2 hours ago

Kalonzo’s communications team calls out Mutua over Pauline’s fake death report
Governor Mutua apologises over Kalonzo's wife fake death report

By Brian Okoth | 3 hours ago

Governor Mutua apologises over Kalonzo's wife fake death report

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC