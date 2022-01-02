× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

President Uhuru Kenyatta mourns Charles Njonjo

NATIONAL
By Uhuru Kenyatta | January 2nd 2022
The late Charles Njonjo. [Courtesy]

It is with a heavy heart that I have this morning, Sunday, January 2, 2022, received the sad and heartbreaking news of the passing away of Hon. Charles Mugane Njonjo.

Hon. Njonjo, the only surviving member of Kenya's independence Cabinet, passed away peacefully at 5am this morning at the age of 101 years.

The passing away of Hon. Njonjo is a big blow not only to his immediate family, friends and relatives but to all Kenyans and indeed, the entire African continent because of his leading role in the founding of the Kenyan nation at independence.

As a nation, we owe a debt of gratitude to Hon. Njonjo and his generation of independence era leaders for their selfless contribution to the laying of the solid foundation upon which our country continues to thrive.

Kenya's progressive constitutional and legal regime owes its robustness to Hon. Njonjo's splendid work when he served as the country's first post-independence Attorney General between 1963 and 1979, and as Constitutional Affairs Minister between 1980 and 1983.

KEEP READING

On behalf of the Kenyan nation, my family and on my own behalf, I send deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and relatives of Hon. Njonjo, and indeed all Kenyans.

May God the Almighty grant each one of us grace and fortitude as we mourn and come to terms with the passing away of Hon. Charles Mugane Njonjo who was not only our national hero but an icon of Kenya's progress through the years.

May God the Almighty rest the soul of Hon. Charles Mugane Njonjo in eternal peace.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Former Attorney-General Charles Njonjo is dead
Charles Njonjo died aged 101 on Sunday, January 2, at his home in Muthaiga, Nairobi, his family says.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Uhuru: 2022 will have four academic terms
Uhuru: 2022 will have four academic terms

EDUCATION

By Brian Okoth

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Former Attorney-General Charles Njonjo is dead

By Brian Okoth | 26 minutes ago

Former Attorney-General Charles Njonjo is dead
Next president should borrow more, says Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi

By Wainaina Ndung’u | 3 hours ago

Next president should borrow more, says Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi
Pending investigations to look out for this year

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh | 3 hours ago

Pending investigations to look out for this year
A bloody year: Bizarre crimes that shook the nation in 2021

By Daniel Wesangula | 9 hours ago

A bloody year: Bizarre crimes that shook the nation in 2021

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC