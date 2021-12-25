Kenyans brave cold weather to celebrate Christmas

Children enjoy a bouncing castle at Uhuru Park. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Many Kenyans on Saturday braved the cold weather to share the joy of Christmas.

While others chose to celebrate the day in Church to thank God for the chance of health and life, others chose to share a day out with family and friends.

Faithfuls gather for a church service at Holy Family Basilica. [Wilberfoce Okwiri, Standard]

This is the second Christmas under Covid-19 which is now a global pandemic. This is a different reality from what was witnessed in 2019 and before.

Mombasa residents having fun at the Pirates Beach in Mombasa County on December 25, 2021. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

President Uhuru Kenyatta in his message to Kenyans said the Holy and Festive season reminds the country of shared humanity and the common values that unite everyone irrespective of colour, creed, or country.

Mombasa residents resting at the shores of Pirates Beach in Mombasa County on December 25, 2021. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

“The New Year that the season ushers in is an opportunity for renewal, fresh opportunities, and building on the successes of the old year,” Uhuru said. Children enjoy a train ride at Uhuru Park on December 25, 2021. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

“As we contend with the worst public health pandemic in a Century, the profound message heralded by Christmas over 2,000 years ago remains as relevant today as it was two millennia ago. Christ’s luminous teachings continue to inspire hope and possibilities, despite the uncertainties that continue to confront us. His timeless message of God's enduring and unconditional love for every person fortifies us in times of adversity, and challenges each one of us to be better as ourselves and to others. Children enjoy a water ride at Uhuru Park on December 25, 2021. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Therefore, during this blessed season, let us all share the gift of God's love by giving of ourselves and sharing generously with all those in need,” Uhuru said. A kid having fun in a stalled tractor at Kibarani Park in Mombasa County on December 25, 2021. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Kids playing at Kibarani Park in Mombasa County on December 25, 2021. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Kids having fun in a stalled tractor at Kibarani Park in Mombasa County on December 25, 2021. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Kenyans walk along the streets of Nairobi on December 25, 2021. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Photos by Wilberforce Okwiri and Kelvin Karani.

