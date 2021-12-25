Kenyans brave cold weather to celebrate Christmas
NATIONAL
By Patrick Vidija
| December 25th 2021
Many Kenyans on Saturday braved the cold weather to share the joy of Christmas.
While others chose to celebrate the day in Church to thank God for the chance of health and life, others chose to share a day out with family and friends.
This is the second Christmas under Covid-19 which is now a global pandemic. This is a different reality from what was witnessed in 2019 and before.
President Uhuru Kenyatta in his message to Kenyans said the Holy and Festive season reminds the country of shared humanity and the common values that unite everyone irrespective of colour, creed, or country.
“The New Year that the season ushers in is an opportunity for renewal, fresh opportunities, and building on the successes of the old year,” Uhuru said.
“As we contend with the worst public health pandemic in a Century, the profound message heralded by Christmas over 2,000 years ago remains as relevant today as it was two millennia ago. Christ’s luminous teachings continue to inspire hope and possibilities, despite the uncertainties that continue to confront us. His timeless message of God's enduring and unconditional love for every person fortifies us in times of adversity, and challenges each one of us to be better as ourselves and to others.
Therefore, during this blessed season, let us all share the gift of God's love by giving of ourselves and sharing generously with all those in need,” Uhuru said.
Photos by Wilberforce Okwiri and Kelvin Karani.
