× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenyans brave cold weather to celebrate Christmas

NATIONAL
By Patrick Vidija | December 25th 2021

Children enjoy a bouncing castle at Uhuru Park. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Many Kenyans on Saturday braved the cold weather to share the joy of Christmas.

While others chose to celebrate the day in Church to thank God for the chance of health and life, others chose to share a day out with family and friends.

Faithfuls gather for a church service at Holy Family Basilica. [Wilberfoce Okwiri, Standard]

This is the second Christmas under Covid-19 which is now a global pandemic. This is a different reality from what was witnessed in 2019 and before. 

KEEP READING

Mombasa residents having fun at the Pirates Beach in Mombasa County on December 25, 2021.  [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

President Uhuru Kenyatta in his message to Kenyans said the Holy and Festive season reminds the country of shared humanity and the common values that unite everyone irrespective of colour, creed, or country. 

Mombasa residents resting at the shores of Pirates Beach in Mombasa County on December 25, 2021.  [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

“The New Year that the season ushers in is an opportunity for renewal, fresh opportunities, and building on the successes of the old year,” Uhuru said.

Children enjoy a train ride at Uhuru Park on December 25, 2021. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

“As we contend with the worst public health pandemic in a Century, the profound message heralded by Christmas over 2,000 years ago remains as relevant today as it was two millennia ago.  Christ’s luminous teachings continue to inspire hope and possibilities, despite the uncertainties that continue to confront us. His timeless message of God's enduring and unconditional love for every person fortifies us in times of adversity, and challenges each one of us to be better as ourselves and to others.

Children enjoy a water ride at Uhuru Park on December 25, 2021. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Therefore, during this blessed season, let us all share the gift of God's love by giving of ourselves and sharing generously with all those in need,” Uhuru said.

A kid having fun in a stalled tractor at Kibarani Park in Mombasa County on December 25, 2021.  [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

 

 

 

Kids playing at Kibarani Park in Mombasa County on  December 25, 2021. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

 

Kids having fun in a stalled tractor at Kibarani Park in Mombasa County on  December 25, 2021.  [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

 

Kenyans walk along the streets of Nairobi on December 25, 2021. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Photos by Wilberforce Okwiri and Kelvin Karani.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Two people shot dead after confrontation with KDF soldiers
The incident happened when irate residents confronted the soldiers who were on a mission to demarcate a disputed parcel of land.
Denial of services is a violation of human rights, Catholic clergy
Catholic clergy have now warned the government against a directive to deny services those who are not vaccinated against the Covid-19.

MOST READ

Kenya's first African Commanding Officer still going strong at 95
Kenya's first African Commanding Officer still going strong at 95

NATIONAL

By Edward Kosut

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Fake news that topped 2021 headlines

By Winfrey Owino | 5 hours ago

Fake news that topped 2021 headlines
Natembeya urges administrators to fight banditry

By Yvonne Chepkwony | 6 hours ago

Natembeya urges administrators to fight banditry
Women who broke the glass ceiling in 2021

By Grace Ng'ang'a | 6 hours ago

Women who broke the glass ceiling in 2021
Canonisation for ‘murdered’ Pope who loved Kenya finally on course

By Kamau Ngotho | 6 hours ago

Canonisation for ‘murdered’ Pope who loved Kenya finally on course

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC