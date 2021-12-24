× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Family of girl who had 10kg breast tissue removed seeks help to clear hospital bill

NATIONAL
By Anne Atieno | December 24th 2021

Rael Chacha, 16, had a rare condition called gigantomastia, that causes her breasts to grow without stopping. [Photo: Courtesy]

The family of the 16-year old girl who had 10kg breast tissues removed is seeking financial aid to clear her hospital bill.

Rael Chacha had been diagnosed with gigantomastia, a rare condition that causes the breast tissues to grow continuously but underwent a successful operation that saw the tissue removed.

Her father Thomas Chacha said they require Sh35, 000 to clear the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital bill to enable her to return home.

In March last year, her breasts started becoming larger than they were and they just won’t stop growing.

She was taken to a herbalist and after weeks of treatment and no change in her condition, they moved to another herbalist.

The herbalist would mix several concoctions and give her to drink as some were smeared on her enlarged breasts.

The standard eight girl stayed and was being treated by the herbalist for six months but nothing would happen, instead, her condition worsened.

According to her mother Anna Muruga, the family decided to seek the services of a herbalist due to financial constraints.

She acknowledges that the treatment failed to heal her child.

It was at this point that Rael refused to be taken to any other herbalist and she preferred to be taken to church for divine intervention.

Her parents took her to a church which is a few kilometers from their village until they finally took her to hospital again in November and they were referred to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital.

She was diagnosed with gigantomastia which needed breast reduction surgery done.

The family which hails from Mugwera village in Kuria West Sub-County were thrown in prayers after their daughter went into the theater room at 8:15 am on December 16 hoping that a breast reduction surgery process would be successful.

“After the surgery, I gave my daughter holy water to drink and immediately she opened her eyes, asked for a bible and read a verse,” Chacha said.

According to her father who at first was overjoyed with her daughter’s progress, gloom has set in as they are unable to get funds to which would be used to clear her daughter’s hospital bill.

