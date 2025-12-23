Kenya's march to First World: Why structural transformation is no longer optional

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

For Kenya to transition from its current status as a developing nation to a First World economy, incremental change will not suffice. What is required is a profound, deliberate and far-reaching structural transformation, one that fundamentally reshapes how we produce, govern, educate and invest as a nation.

The path to the First World is often narrowly defined in terms of wealth. This view is misleading. True development is anchored in productivity. Kenya must evolve from an economy that primarily consumes finished goods and exports raw materials into one that creates high-value products and services for regional and global markets.