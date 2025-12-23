×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Kenya's march to First World: Why structural transformation is no longer optional

By Felix Koskei | Dec. 23, 2025
Head of Public Service Felix Koskei. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

For Kenya to transition from its current status as a developing nation to a First World economy, incremental change will not suffice. What is required is a profound, deliberate and far-reaching structural transformation, one that fundamentally reshapes how we produce, govern, educate and invest as a nation.

The path to the First World is often narrowly defined in terms of wealth. This view is misleading. True development is anchored in productivity. Kenya must evolve from an economy that primarily consumes finished goods and exports raw materials into one that creates high-value products and services for regional and global markets.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

First World Status Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda First World Economy Felix Koskei
.

Latest Stories

Health: USAID out, in comes government to government deal
Health: USAID out, in comes government to government deal
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
1 hr ago
Ministry reassures parents on Grade 10 placement amid confusion
Education
By Mike Kihaki
1 hr ago
No merry for many Kenyans as cost of living crashes Christmas party
National
By Standard Team
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

No merry for many Kenyans as cost of living crashes Christmas party
By Standard Team 1 hr ago
No merry for many Kenyans as cost of living crashes Christmas party
Ministry reassures parents on Grade 10 placement amid confusion
By Mike Kihaki 1 hr ago
Ministry reassures parents on Grade 10 placement amid confusion
Health: USAID out, in comes government to government deal
By Mercy Kahenda 1 hr ago
Health: USAID out, in comes government to government deal
Tight wallets, low cheer as Kenyans cut back for X-mas
By Graham Kajilwa and Ronald Kipruto 1 hr ago
Tight wallets, low cheer as Kenyans cut back for X-mas
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved