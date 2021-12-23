× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Why we demolished Uhuru Park, President Uhuru explains

NATIONAL
By Winfrey Owino | December 23rd 2021

President Uhuru Kenyatta addressed the press at Uhuru Park during a tour of ongoing projects in the city. [Photo Grab: KTN News]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has downplayed critics of his regime’s ongoing development projects by a section of Kenyans.

This comes a month after the iconic Uhuru Park Pavilion was demolished by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) as part of rehabilitation works at the park, a decision that did not sit well with some Kenyans.

Speaking at Uhuru Park during a tour of the ongoing state projects in the capital, President Uhuru defended the demolitions saying it was part of the government’s plan to improve its people’s standard of living.

“Take pictures and show those who claimed that we have grabbed lands from Uhuru and Central Parks the ongoing work here. This is to improve our standards of living which is our main objective,” the president told journalists.

KEEP READING

With a special focus on the ongoing projects in various parts of Nairobi, the Head of State envisioned that Nairobi would be a 21st Century city in the next two years.

He went ahead to defend the state partnership with the Chinese in various development projects saying it was mutually beneficial.

In September, Nairobi County Assembly approved a motion that proposed a facelift for Uhuru and Central Parks at the heart of the city.

The move prohibited city residents from accessing the two parks for at least three months to allow the public spaces to undergo renovation.

Two months later, the NMS moved in and brought down all structures and renovation of the area took off.

A week later, Environment and Lands Court in Nairobi suspended the ongoing renovation until a case filed by a political party is heard and determined.

While issuing the orders, Justice Edward Waboto noted that Nairobi Metropolitan Services commenced the project without factoring in the harm to the environment.

"Court finds that the project being undertaken by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) was commissioned without an Environment Impact Assessment (EIA),” Justice Waboto ruled.

