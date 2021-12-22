You will need a Covid vaccination certificate before you enter supermarkets, banks

CAS Ministry of Health Dr Mercy Mwangangi issued social spaces entry order. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

You will need to show proof of vaccination when you want to access social spaces in the county.

The Ministry of Health has doubled down on the National emergency response committee’s measures on covid-19 vaccination and access to services following an increase of cases this month.

Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi told the press today the government recognises all vaccines approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO), and that they are all offered free to Kenyans at vaccination centres all over the country.

Mwangangi said one must show proof of vaccination (Covid Vaccination Certificate) whenever they want to access public spaces including national parks, game reserves, bars, hotels, restaurants as well as during the use of public transport services.

Mwangangi emphasised the need for visitors from Europe to be fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination before entering the county.

These guidelines, however, may be reviewed depending on the global and local trends of the virus.

Kenyans have also been asked to show proof of vaccination when attending organised events including weddings, funerals, receptions, organised parties, conferences, sports trade fares and workshops.

Those attending indoor concerts which include dances, theatre and symphony events are also required to show proof of vaccination.

One will also be required to show proof of vaccination when visiting licensed hotels, restaurants and cafes that offer table services. These guidelines also apply to bars, pubs, lounges, wineries, breweries and distilleries.

You will also be required to show proof of vaccination at nightclubs, casinos, movie theatres, game parks, reserves, museums, supermarkets, shopping malls, indoor markets and banking halls.

The same guidelines apply to transport services (internal and domestic flights), PSVs, Boda Boda and Taxi.

Event organisers, facility managers and officials in government and parastatal offices are required to ensure all MoH protocols on the prevention and control of Covid-19 are observed. All employed persons and workers have been asked to get fully vaccinated and possess a Covid-19 vaccination certificate.

Mwangangi, however, said exemptions on vaccinations will only be issued by a licensed medical practitioner. Children and adolescents below the age of 15 are exempted.

Mwangangi asked that no vaccination certificate provided by a participant should be retained on-premises or used for any other purpose but confirmation of vaccination.

She added persons leading, supervising or assisting in a programme that touches on youth or even adults voluntarily should be fully vaccinated.

Every facility manager or event organiser will be required to nominate a person tasked with verifying vaccination certificates at all access points.

Mwangangi finished by warning non-compliance to the new guidelines will result in withdrawal of the institution’s/ facility’s/ office’s license.

Share this story