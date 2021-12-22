Government Spokesman Oguna blasts rogue drivers as Kenyans travel upcountry
By Betty Njeru
| December 22nd 2021
Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna has urged road users to speak up against rogue drivers while calling for safety on Kenyan roads.
Oguna who spoke to passengers who were travelling upcountry urged them to speak up in the event a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) driver is breaking road rules, for instance, driving at high speeds.
“Your life is of utmost importance. Please speak up when the vehicles you are traveling in are driven recklessly,” the spokesman said.
Ogunas said that road users would rather move slowly and arrive at their destinations safely.
“Why are we silent when drivers are reckless? Don’t risk your lives over carelessness,” he urged.
The Government Spokesman was on a sensitization campaign on road safety and spoke to travelers in a Kakamega-bound bus on Tuesday.
On Monday, Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai however called for reduced travelling in this season, to curb further spread of the Covid-19, occasioned by the emergence of the Omicron variant.
Mutyambai said there is a need to observe health protocols, even if one is fully or partially vaccinated.
The police boss also said that security will be heightened as Kenyans mark Christmas and New Year festivities.
About 3,000 prison officers have been declared as special police and will work with the National Police Service to beef up security across the country.
“I assure every Kenyan that the festivities are secured enough,” Mutyambai said.
By Patrick Beja