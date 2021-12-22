× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Government Spokesman Oguna blasts rogue drivers as Kenyans travel upcountry

NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru | December 22nd 2021
Government Spokesman Col Cyrus Oguna engaging passengers inside a bus when he led highway safety sensitisation campaign along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna has urged road users to speak up against rogue drivers while calling for safety on Kenyan roads.

Oguna who spoke to passengers who were travelling upcountry urged them to speak up in the event a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) driver is breaking road rules, for instance, driving at high speeds.

“Your life is of utmost importance. Please speak up when the vehicles you are traveling in are driven recklessly,” the spokesman said.

Ogunas said that road users would rather move slowly and arrive at their destinations safely.

“Why are we silent when drivers are reckless? Don’t risk your lives over carelessness,” he urged.

KEEP READING

The Government Spokesman was on a sensitization campaign on road safety and spoke to travelers in a Kakamega-bound bus on Tuesday.

On Monday, Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai however called for reduced travelling in this season, to curb further spread of the Covid-19, occasioned by the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Mutyambai said there is a need to observe health protocols, even if one is fully or partially vaccinated.

The police boss also said that security will be heightened as Kenyans mark Christmas and New Year festivities.

About 3,000 prison officers have been declared as special police and will work with the National Police Service to beef up security across the country.

“I assure every Kenyan that the festivities are secured enough,” Mutyambai said.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Two major roads to be closed as county sponsors Christmas street bash
Two major roads in Kisumu city will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to allow residents attend a street party.
Low rainfall hurts conservation targets, increases hunger risk
Conservationists have regretted the negative effects of the suppressed rains on environmental restoration efforts targeted at combating climate change

MOST READ

Wavinya allays fears of Uhuru-Kalonzo fallout
Wavinya allays fears of Uhuru-Kalonzo fallout

EASTERN

By Erastus Mulwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Low rainfall hurts conservation targets, increases hunger risk

By Caroline Chebet | 45 minutes ago

Low rainfall hurts conservation targets, increases hunger risk
MPs approve Uhuru nominees for PSC and gender agency

By Moses Nyamori | 55 minutes ago

MPs approve Uhuru nominees for PSC and gender agency
Elections forum meets as IEBC no show, again

By Judah Ben-Hur | 1 hour ago

Elections forum meets as IEBC no show, again
Willy Kimani murder: Informer spills the beans on killer officers

By Kamau Muthoni | 2 hours ago

Willy Kimani murder: Informer spills the beans on killer officers

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC