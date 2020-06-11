Maiden Nairobi-Kisumu passenger train arrives in the lakeside city

The train arrives at the Kisumu Station. [Jacinta Mutura, Standard]

The maiden passenger train service on the Nairobi-Kisumu route has arrived at the Kisumu Station.

The train arrived at 5.55 pm, a journey of about 12 hours, that began at the Nairobi Central Railway Station at 6 am.

The Standard crew aboard reported they passed Miwani Station at around 5.00 pm and Kibos Station at 5.23 pm.

The trip has had 18 stops throughout the day, to allow passengers to disembark, board, stretch, have bitings, and lunch along the way.

Passengers capture moments as the train arrived at the Kisumu Railway Station. [Jacinta Mutura, Standard]

Stop-overs took about two minutes’ maximum before leaving for the next station.

According to The Standard Journalist George Maringa, the stop at Nakuru station was the longest, some 10 minutes.

“It was a smooth ride with great service, warm passengers and crew, and a round-the-clock restaurant. We even had Wi-Fi on board,” he said, reminiscing of his experience. The passenger train arrives at the Kisumu Station. [George Maringa, Standard]

The trip resumed today for the first time in 10 years after services were suspended due to a dilapidated railway line.

Earlier, we had reported that commuters travelling from Nairobi to Kisumu paid Sh2,000 for first-class, and Sh600 for the Economy Class.

The journey is 12 hours with 18 stops and will have a weekly train service.

Nakuru was the first stop where passengers were allowed to disembark and others to board.

It took the commuter train five hours to reach Nakuru City after leaving Nairobi at 6 am.

Kenya Railways seeks to eat into the market share of bus firms such as Ena Coach, Guardian Bus Service, and Easy Coach that charge between Sh1,200 and Sh1,600 for a journey that takes an average of seven hours.

Share this story